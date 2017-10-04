5 young talents who can make it to the Indian team

Team India has been in brilliant form across all formats for the past year. The team has gelled well and look well-poised for good results in forthcoming competition .
The younger Indian team is lucky to have some great young talents who have the ability to carry forward the legacy of Indian cricket.
The IPL too, has provided an ideal platform to display one's talent, and between the U-19 and domestic teams, many of them look to be knocking on the doors of the team. Here's a look at some of its best talents:
#5. Mohammed Siraj
The 23-year-old from Hyderabad has performed exceptionally in both Ranji Trophy and IPL. Siraj has grown to become the most important bowler for Hyderabad.
He has picked up 53 wickets in 14 First Class matches at a stupendous average of 22. Siraj has picked up 18 wickets in 11 ODI matches at an average of 24 and has taken 26 wickets in 16 T20 matches at an average of 18 for Hyderabad. He also scalped 10 wickets for his IPL side in 10 matches, at an average of 21.
The young man who comes from a very humble background has risen to this stage through his excellent Ranji Trophy showing where he was the second highest Wicket Taker in 2016-17 season. With Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Trent Boult for company,he has gained a lot after the 2017 IPL experience.
Siraj is the most promising fast bowler among the younger lot and has the potential to play for the country and make a mark of his own.
#4 Ishan Kishan
The 19-year-old from Bihar was the captain of the Indian Under 19 World Cup team which finished as runners-up in 2016. He plays for Jharkhand and is an important part of Gujarat Lions as well.
Kishan has scored 1613 runs at an average of 40 in 23 First Class matches. He has also scored 646 runs in 33 T20 matches at an average of 21 and has a highest score of 67. His wicket-keeping skills, apart from his batting skills also help him in securing a place in the playing X1.
Ishan Kishan is a bright young prospect who has a great potential. He opens the batting for Gujarat Lions and plays in an explosive manner, matching Brendon McCullum stroke for stroke. The duo have proved to be an aggressive opening pair and Kishan has proved to be a great buy for Gujarat Lions.
He has the potential to represent India in the near future as he is an adaptable batsman who plays equally well in Tests as well as in T20s. With his additional skill of wicket-keeping, he will be an asset to any team.
#3. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is a great talent who has backed up his talent with solid performances for his domestic side,Mumbai. Iyer has been an important part of the Delhi Daredevils team where he plays at the opening slot or at 1 down.
Iyer has accumulated 3668 runs in 42 matches at a phenomenal average of 55 and has scored 1062 runs in 31 List A matches at a healthy average of 37. He has succeeded in Delhi Daredevils as well in the limited opportunities that he got.
The player has proved his worth in IPL for 2 consecutive years and has performed for his state team in different tournaments like the Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare trophy and in India A tours.
He has been an exceptional find because of his ability to play both the aggressive game as well as the waiting game. Iyer is a dependable batsman who adopts to different formats of the game brilliantly. He is surely a candidate to get into the Indian team in the near future because of his consistency.
#2. Washington Sundar
The 17 year old from Tamil Nadu is making the right noises at the right time. He came into limelight when he played the Under 19 World Cup at an age of 16. He is now an important part of his state side and has cemented his place in Rising Pune Super Giants as well.
Sundar has played in 6 First Class matches for Tamil Nadu scalping 18 wickets at an average of 21. He picked up 8 wickets in 11 matches for his IPL side at an average of 23. The real brilliance of Sundar was at display in this year's TNPL where he amassed 459 runs in 9 matches at a humongous average of 76 and a strike rate of 155 and picked up 15 wickets in 9 matches at a stupendous average of 12 and an economy of 6.1.
Sundar recently picked up 5 wickets in the second innings to end up with 11 wickets for the match and scored 88 runs and 42 runs in the two innings for the India Red team in the 2017 Duleep Trophy and guided his team to victory.
Sundar might have played a lower number of matches when compared to other budding players, but the potential he has shown certainly makes him a strong contender for a place in the Indian team in the near future.
#1 Rishabh Pant
The 20 year old from Delhi came into the limelight with some great performances in the 2016 Under 19 World Cup. He had scored a brilliant century against namibia and also set a record for the fastest half century in Under 19 cricket by scoring an 18 ball Fifty.
Pant has become an important part of the Delhi Ranji side and the Delhi Daredevils side. He has amassed 1240 runs in 14 First Class matches with an average of 62 and has a triple century to his name.
In IPL too he has performed pretty well scoring 667 runs in 29 matches with an average of 27 and a highest score of 97. He has been the most dependable batsman for Delhi Daredevils by performing for the team when it mattered the most.
The fact that Pant is also a keeper makes sure that he adds value to any team that he plays for. Pant is one of the most promising young talents going, and he has begun to be groomed by the Indian team management to replace Dhoni when he retires.
India has a great bunch of upcoming cricketers and it would be proper to say that theIndian cricket is in safe hands