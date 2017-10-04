5 young talents who can make it to the Indian team

​

Team India has been in brilliant form across all formats for the past year. The team has gelled well and look well-poised for good results in forthcoming competition .

The younger Indian team is lucky to have some great young talents who have the ability to carry forward the legacy of Indian cricket.

The IPL too, has provided an ideal platform to display one's talent, and between the U-19 and domestic teams, many of them look to be knocking on the doors of the team. Here's a look at some of its best talents:

#5. Mohammed Siraj

The 23-year-old from Hyderabad has performed exceptionally in both Ranji Trophy and IPL. Siraj has grown to become the most important bowler for Hyderabad.

He has picked up 53 wickets in 14 First Class matches at a stupendous average of 22. Siraj has picked up 18 wickets in 11 ODI matches at an average of 24 and has taken 26 wickets in 16 T20 matches at an average of 18 for Hyderabad. He also scalped 10 wickets for his IPL side in 10 matches, at an average of 21.

The young man who comes from a very humble background has risen to this stage through his excellent Ranji Trophy showing where he was the second highest Wicket Taker in 2016-17 season. With Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Trent Boult for company,he has gained a lot after the 2017 IPL experience.

Siraj is the most promising fast bowler among the younger lot and has the potential to play for the country and make a mark of his own.

#4 Ishan Kishan

