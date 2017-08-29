5 West Indies players who deserve a chance despite the team's struggles

Windies cricket is in complete shambles right now. Well, the team which was once world champion can now barely compete with the bigger teams. They look like a bunch of jaded, tired and uninterested players put on a park to play cricket, especially in test cricket.
And to make matters worse, all their star players like Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and many more are not involved in the scheme of things due to contract and payment issues with the WICB.
This leaves us with the current Windies test team which lacks experience, and a lack of big match exposure. They have been criticised by former players on various occasions for not showing pride and honour while representing their country.
Amidst all this, there are players who have shown promise and who, through their performances, inspire some confidence and hope for Windies fans and cricket fans across the globe.
Here are 5 players who deserve a chance despite their team's struggles.
#1 Jason Holder
As a young 23-year-old bursting into the international scene, Jason Holder showed a lot of promise with his effective swing bowling. His height is a big bonus, which he has capitalised on to get extra bounce from listless decks.
In the current turmoil which has engulfed the Windies cricket team, Holder needs to be appreciated for the unimaginable amount of courage and grit he has displayed. His stint as captain so far, sadly, hasn’t yielded much success for his team.
With all the big, dependable players out of the national team, Holder had to take leadership of a team when probably the only known faces in his team were batsmen Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo.
Keeping in mind the fact that he’s got a second string side, his contribution as a player must be appreciated- what with a batting average of 29.24 and 43 test wickets from 24 matches.
A lot has been said about sacking Holder as the captain- but one mustn’t forget that this team is in transition and they need to get more exposure in various conditions before they can start to compete well against all oppositions across the world.
We should ‘not forget the fact this very team under Holder’s captaincy was able to show extreme resilience and skill to draw a game against India recently when it looked like they were down and out, and they also managed to beat Pakistan at Sharjah which not too many teams have been able to do.
Every leader needs time to show positive results, and when all odds are stacked up against you then it becomes even more important for fans to support their captain.
Amidst all the negative talk about him, Windies should persist with Holder as he has shown the required temperament and skill set to probably get Windies out of this shambolic state they find themselves in.
Shannon Gabriel
Windies have had a fantastic history of having produced among cricket’s finest fast bowlers like Joel Garner, Malcom Marshall, Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Courtney Walsh to name a few.
One thing which has taken Windies cricket to seriously embarrassing lows in recent times is the complete dearth of fast bowlers rising through their ranks. Despite that, there are few fast bowlers in this current Windies set up who can cause troubles and be a force to reckon with- one among them is Shannon Gabriel.
He has a good run-up and his strong arm action makes him a very bankable bowler for Jason Holder to have in his team. He has a very effective bouncer which surprises batsmen and he is among the very few Windies fast bowlers in recent years to touch 140 km/h on a frequent basis which is promising to see.
One aspect of his bowling which stands out would be his constant quest for wickets. He has toiled for overs together on pitches which doesn’t offer anything at all for the bowlers.
He is one bowler most captains would like to have in their team as he can bowl you long spells and he can get the important wickets as well.
In times where there seems to be no hope for Windies cricket and their future looks bleak, Gabriel offers some hope. A very talented bowler, he has bagged 66 wickets in 26 test matches with two 5 wicket hauls. A player who Windies must preserve, take care of his body by managing his workload as he is someone who should surely be persisted with and deserves to play in this team.
Roston Chase
Windies have produced some fine all-rounders over the years but the current trend is one where all the talented all-rounders play in T20 leagues across the world earning good money and in the process neglecting playing for their country.
In such turbulent times, getting a good all-rounder is a big challenge and Windies have got one in the form of Roston Chase. He has the ability to score some quick runs but his biggest trait would have to be the fact that he bats for draws.
He has the patience and the technique to bat out long periods of time although he bats low down in the order. A classic example was the test match against India where on a turning, low fifth day pitch he along with Jermaine Blackwood batted almost a day against some top quality bowlers to draw the match.
Roston Chase also adds value as a bowler to this team. He is very useful with his off-spinners - he has got a 5 wicket haul against India showing that he can get wickets when required as well. He also offers much needed stability to this Windies batting line up.
He does go through phases where his consistency has ‘not been up to the mark and where he has played some immature shots at the wrong times, but he does possess a good all-round skill set which makes him an asset to his team. He should be persisted with because at this moment there aren’t too many alternatives available apart from him.
Devendra Bishoo
Windies haven’t produced too many world beating spinners across the years. Of late, Sunil Narine has held people’s attention mainly because of his unique bowling action which makes him hard to read and also probably for his funky hairstyles.
But again, he’s another player who is lured by the lucrative T20 leagues across the world and has decided to pick that over playing for the country. In such times, Devendra Bishoo has displayed that he can be the leader of the spin attack for the Windies.
He has good control over his leg spin and can bring out a surprise or two. But his biggest strength would be his consistent line and length which keeps batsmen guessing, and also the fact that he’s stepped into the workhorse mode rather easily.
He has 88 wickets in 25 tests with three 5 wicket hauls and one ten wicket haul. A match-winner on a given day, he has shown in the past the amazing quality to keep one end tight and not release pressure which is a very good, positive sign to see from a leg-spinner.
With a dearth of spinning bowlers in the Caribbean Islands, it’s good to see that the selectors have put their faith on this youngster and to his credit so far he’s taken control and is an automatic starter for this Windies team in the longest format of the game.
Kemar Roach
Extremely talented, a bowler who packs a punch and one, who on a given day can run through oppositions – these are the adjectives best used to describe Roach, Windies' most experienced and talented bowler as of now.
After a spate of injuries and lack of form, he returned to the national team, injecting a much needed lethal touch to the bowling attack. Roach is a very experienced bowler who made his debut in 2009 and has shown good progress right from the time he started off.
He is not that tall but his quick arm action allows him to generate good speed which gives him an edge against most oppositions. He hits the right line and length on most occasions which makes him a wicket taking option for Holder to go to.
And moreover with the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins, Alzari Joseph and even Jason Holder coming up through the ranks in test cricket, Roach becomes the leader of the bowling attack.
The young bowlers would have a lot to learn from the fast, quick, aggressive bowler who would be remembered most for the vicious spell he delivered against Australia at Perth in 2013 where he made Ricky Ponting bleed because of his ferocious, quick spell of fast bowling.
Jason Holder could use some experience in a rather inexperienced side. Roach can at times leak runs because of his wayward bowling, but for the young crop of players coming through the Windies set up, it would in be handy for them to have someone with good experience to guide them and help them shine.