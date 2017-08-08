5 West Indies legends who need the CPL to come back

​

The Caribbean Premier League promises something for everybody. For fans, it offers the perfect T20 entertainment spiced up with big sixes and wild celebrations. For the administrators, it is their only hope of rekindling the passion of cricket in the island nations and making money and for youngsters, it is a platform to showcase their talent.

This cricketing carnival also provides a golden opportunity for veteran cricketers who have lost their place in the national team. Valuable contributions in this tournament can have a massive impact and for several players, this league is an ideal chance to prove their mettle.

We look at the five top players who can alter their fates by performing well in this CPL.

#5. Lendl Simmons

Lendl Simmons single handedly sent India packing in the 2016 T20 world cup with his sterling 82* in the semi-finals. That night, the world witnessed the batting capabilities of Simmons and he earned the reputation of being a big match player.

However, in the next 10 T20I innings he has reached the triple figures only thrice with the highest score of 19. Courtesy of these consistent low scores he has lost his place from the national team.

Simmons also had a poor run in IPL 2017 where he scored 137 runs in seven innings out of which 66 were produced in one only inning.

The West Indies team management still hasn't moved on with Simmons and hence a responsible batting performance in this CPL could result in his comeback in the national team.

#4.Dwayne Smith-

The rise of Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, and Chadwick Walton has not only threatened Chris Gayle's place in the West Indies' national team, but also closed the doors for Dwayne Smith, an aggressive top-order batsman known for his explosive starts.

Smith rose to prominence courtesy of his blitzkrieg starts in IPL first for Mumbai Indians and then for Chennai Super Kings. The right-hand batsman is also capable of sending few overs at medium pace in the middle overs and hence is an effective T20 player.

But from the last couple of seasons, it seems that he has lost his mojo. In the last edition of Bangladesh Premier League in 2016, he averaged 20.37 and then had a mediocre IPL in 2017 as he scored only 239 runs in 12 innings.

Smith played his last T20 international in 2015 and currently is not even a contender for the opening slot for West Indies' national team. However, things can change rapidly and if Smith is able to deliver consistent performances in this year's CPL, then a national call may not be a distant dream.

