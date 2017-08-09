5 veteran cricketers who have set the County stage on fire

​

​

West Indies icon Shivnarine Chanderpaul represents Lancashire in county cricket More

A player may retire from International Cricket but the love for the game doesn’t end there. That is where domestic games and T-20 tournaments all over the world come to players' aid. They act as a medium for them to stay connected to the game and the fans.

A normal Cricket fan dreams of watching his favorite player in action, regardless of the team he represents. And the County Championship has provided the perfect stage for such highly sought out players to attract their fans even more by showcasing their skills.

The 2017 County Championship saw a number of notable performances. While all of those performances were significant to their respective teams, few were special to the fans because they came from few world’s most renowned batsmen.

So, here in this article we look at 5 veteran batsmen who set the County stage on fire.

​

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

More

The experienced West-Indian batsman retired from International Cricket way back in 2015 but he continues to impress with the bat in County cricket.

The 42 year-old had a great season for Lancashire, piling up 607 runs at an impressive average. His 100% conversion rate reminds the fans of his consistency during the old days. His performances make the fans feel like he is ageless.

The stylish left-hander still remains to be a favourite among the crowds and it is great fun to see him wield his bat in the ground. The young players at Lancashire will also learn a lot from the veteran batsman.

​

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara has retired from International cricket, but wields the willow for Surrey More

Read More