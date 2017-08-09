5 veteran cricketers who have set the County stage on fire

A player may retire from International Cricket but the love for the game doesn’t end there. That is where domestic games and T-20 tournaments all over the world come to players' aid. They act as a medium for them to stay connected to the game and the fans.
A normal Cricket fan dreams of watching his favorite player in action, regardless of the team he represents. And the County Championship has provided the perfect stage for such highly sought out players to attract their fans even more by showcasing their skills.
The 2017 County Championship saw a number of notable performances. While all of those performances were significant to their respective teams, few were special to the fans because they came from few world’s most renowned batsmen.
So, here in this article we look at 5 veteran batsmen who set the County stage on fire.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
The experienced West-Indian batsman retired from International Cricket way back in 2015 but he continues to impress with the bat in County cricket.
The 42 year-old had a great season for Lancashire, piling up 607 runs at an impressive average. His 100% conversion rate reminds the fans of his consistency during the old days. His performances make the fans feel like he is ageless.
The stylish left-hander still remains to be a favourite among the crowds and it is great fun to see him wield his bat in the ground. The young players at Lancashire will also learn a lot from the veteran batsman.
Kumar Sangakkara
One of the best batsmen of all time, Kumar Sangakkara may have retired from International Cricket, but his love for the game hasn’t dropped one bit. The legendary batsman has been piling up runs in County Cricket, where he plays for Surrey.
The second highest One Day International run-scorer of all time and fifth highest Test Match run scorer ever, Sangakkara provides undoubted class and experience with the bat to the county side.
Sangakkara scored five consecutive centuries at the start of the 2017 Specsavers County Championship. Interestingly, he was out on 87 in the next innings and fell 13 runs short from registering a record sixth hundred.
Also, the Lankan batsman scored his first double ton for Surrey at Chelmsford against Essex in May 2017.
The 39-year-old also became the first player to score over 1000 first-class runs in the season.
Alistair Cook
The highest run-scorer for England in Test Cricket, Alastair Cook was in great nick during his stint in county cricket this season. The former England captain was at his best as he scored heaps of runs for Essex.
For someone of his class facing bowlers from domestic level might be less challenging but Cook took nothing lightly and put in efforts to do his best and the Essex surely benefited from his stay.
One of the most consistent batsman of this era, Cook was the 8th leading run-scorer of the Championship with 667 runs in just 10 outings.
The southpaw was the key for Essex along with Tom Westley, another promising prospect for England. The duo scored crucial runs for the side all through the tournament.
George Bailey
George Bailey, the Tasmanian right-hander with an unorthodox technique, might have been dropped from the national side, but the spirited player has been at it in the County cricket for Hampshire.
After signing a two-year contract with the England county, Bailey has been very effective with the bat. Though he didn’t enjoy a great deal of success in 4-day games, the Australian was brilliant in one-day games. The consistent batsman scored 312, which included two fifties and a brilliant hundred (147), in 6 games.
Getting back to the national side has become a tough ask for the former Aussie skipper but he has been doing his best. However, considering Australia’s batting struggles in the ODIs lately, Bailey might get a chance if he keeps scoring runs.
Jonathan Trott
Once hailed as the future of England Cricket, Jonathan Trott had to go through a tough period post the disastrous Ashes series in 2013-14. Flying back home midway through the series, Trott suffered a great deal.
But it has been quite some time since then, and the talented right-hander has put it behind him.
Once a regular member of the national side, Trott has been in fine form in County Cricket for Warwickshire. He scored three fifties and four impressive hundreds this season.
Chances of a return to the national team look bleak considering the strength of the current side. But Trott has always been a fighter and he will definitely try his best to wear the national colours again.