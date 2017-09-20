5 top catches by wicket-keepers in ODIs since the turn of the century

​

​

Wicketkeepers are inarguably the players tasked with the toughest job in cricket. They go up and down hundreds of times a day, cannot afford to take their eye off the ball and are also expected to bat long hours, with a drive to score runs quickly.

The agility, reflexes and strength required to qualify as a top wicketkeeper is at a level very few reach.

Over the years we've seen some great catches being taken by wicketkeepers in all formats of the game but in this list, we focus on those few great catches taken, in one-day internationals.

​

#5 Kumar Sangakkara vs England

​

At number five we have former Sri Lankan captain and legend Kumar Sangakkara who has amassed a massive tally of 400 plus catches during his illustrious playing career.

But we focus on this particular dismissal because on show here is Sangakkara's ability to read the game situation superbly, resulting in Bopara's wicket.

As he watches Bopara attempting a paddle sweep shot on a poor Herath delivery, Sangakkara judges the shot the Englishmen is going to play, moving his position behind the stumps and takes a smart catch to get rid of Ravi Bopara.

The wicket-keeper turned a bad ball and an ideally good shot into a wicket-taking opportunity. Only a player of Sangakkara's calibre could pull something like that off and make it look so simple.

​

#4 Brad Haddin vs Sri Lanka

​

Brad Haddin was on the fringes of the Australian playing XI for a long time but when he was called up, he produced some brilliant performances. Taking over the mantle from Adam Gilchrist is no small feat, but in Haddin, Australia found a worthy replacement.

Having taken some remarkable catches in his long career, Haddin's catch to get rid Dinesh Chandimal during the VB series is a catch that's number four on the list.

A stunning full stretch right-hand dive, Haddin flings his body towards a travelling ball and clutches it, taking a great one-handed beauty.

​

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim vs Zimbabwe

​

Fourteen years on since his debut at the tender age of 16, Mushfiqur Rahim has made the wicketkeeping position his own. The 30-year old Bangladeshi has produced some splendid displays with the bat and behind the stumps for his national team.

We look at one such instance here, where Rahim is seen thwarting a cheeky shot and definite boundary, producing a sublime effort to get rid of Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe.

Mashrafe Mortaza bowls a decent all picked up well by Taylor who tries to guide the ball down to the third man, but Rahim flies across extending his small frame and right hand to pluck the ball and take a stunning catch.

An explosive bat coupled with great ability behind the wicket, Rahim will be a hard man to replace once he retires.

​

#2 Brendon McCullum vs England

​

​

​

Former Kiwi skipper and explosive batsman Brendon McCullum entertained masses across the globe with his unique style of playing the game.

An astute tactician and firebrand batsman, McCullum was also an incredible athlete who displayed great moments during his long career. One of his best catches as a wicketkeeper came against England, where he gets rid of Ian Bell taking a spectacular catch rising to retrieve the travelling ball behind the stumps.

McCullum throws himself at the ball extending towards his right side is so quicky to take the catch, he is one of the greatest fielders to have graced the game.

