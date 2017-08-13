5 times where Virat Kohli’s Centuries were the winning cause

Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, has produced numerous match winning centuries for India over the years. 32 out of his 45 international centuries have come in winning causes for India in both Tests and ODIs.
No one can deny that he is one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game of cricket. Although he is only halfway through his career, he has made a place for himself among the greats of the game. He has been scripting memorable performances ever since his debut in 2008.
Let us now have a look at the 5 times when Virat Kohli’s Centuries propelled India to memorable victories.
#5 100* vs Australia at Jaipur, 2nd ODI (D/N), Australia tour of India, Oct 16 2013
It was the second ODI of the 7-match series against Australia at home. Australia had produced another superb batting display on a beautiful batting track at Jaipur to post a total of 359/5 on the board.
India were left with the daunting task of chasing down a mammoth target of 360. The openers set the perfect platform for India, scoring 176 runs inside 26 overs. However, Shikhar Dhawan (95) departed and the ‘Chasemaster’, Virat Kohli, joined hands with Rohit Sharma in the middle.
India still required 184 runs to score in about 24 overs. It would have proved to be tough even for Rohit Sharma who looked well settled in the middle. However, Kohli made it look like an absolute cakewalk when he started bashing the Aussie bowlers all around the park from the very first ball.
Australia were taken by surprise and the skipper, George Bailey, didn't have any ploy to stop him. Kohli brought up his century in just 52 balls and the innings consisted of 8 fours and 7 scintillating sixes. Rohit Sharma hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 141 off 123 deliveries. However, it was Kohli’s innings that made the chase possible as India won by 9 wickets and 38 deliveries to spare.
#4 103 vs New Zealand at Bengaluru, 2nd Test, New Zealand tour of India, Aug 31 - Sep 3 2012
The Kiwis fought hard at the den of the Indians. And it was Virat Kohli again, who turned out to be the difference between the two sides.
New Zealand had posted a total of 365 in their first innings, riding on Ross Taylor’s aggressive 113. The Kiwis were on top of the game when they had reduced India to 80/4. However, Kohli first joined hands with Suresh Raina and then with MS Dhoni to help his team to safety. He forged partnerships of 99 and 122 with Raina and Dhoni respectively.
Kohli departed after a superb knock of 103 (193) with India on 301/6. His innings was star-studded with 14 fours and one six. It was Tim Southee who brought an end to that superb innings, trapping Kohli lbw.
India, eventually, went on to win the match by five wickets. It was Kohli again who saw them off to victory with an unbeaten 51 in the second innings.
#3 167 vs England at Visakhapatnam, 2nd Test, England tour of India, Nov 17 - 21 2016
This was one of those occasions when Virat Kohli had carried the weight of the whole batting unit on his own shoulders. Batting first, India found themselves in deep trouble having lost both their openers, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, cheaply. They were 22/2 when Kohli joined Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. The duo rescued the Indian team.
They put up a stand of 226 runs for the third wicket and helped India to a safe and comfortable position. Pujara departed after a well-made knock of 119. However, Kohli carried on.
He notched up his century as well and India looked well on course for a big total. He forged two more important partnerships, a 68-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane and a 35-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli was finally dismissed by Moeen Ali after a superb innings of 167 (287) that consisted of 18 boundaries. India finished on 455 all-out in that innings.
Later, they bowled England out cheaply in both innings to earn a mammoth 246-run victory over the visitors. Kohli had also played a good knock of 81 in the second innings.
#2 133* vs Sri Lanka at Hobart, Commonwealth Bank Series, February 2012
No one needs to explain why Virat Kohli is called the ‘Chasemaster’. He has propelled India to victory on numerous occasions with his batting performances. The Commonwealth Bank Series between India, Australia and Sri Lanka in 2012 was probably the first time when Kohli showed his immense chasing potential.
Sri Lanka had posted a big total of 320/4 on the board, riding on superb centuries from Tilakeratne Dilshan (160) and Kumar Sangakkara (105). The chase looked like a difficult task for the Indian batsmen.
India were on a score of 86/2 when Virat Kohli arrived at the crease in the 10th over of the innings. Kohli and Gambhir kept the momentum going and helped India to a staggering 201/2 in the 27th over. With Gambhir’s run-out, the partnership finally came to an end. However, Kohli carried on and went berserk after Suresh Raina joined him in the middle.
They spared no one. Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara and Thisara Perera; all suffered a heavy thrashing from both of them. India scored the remaining 119 runs in a space of just 54 deliveries and Kohli was the aggressor in that partnership. Raina also played his part remaining unbeaten on 40* (24).
India won the match by 7 wickets and more than 13 overs remaining. Kohli's scintillating knock of 133* (86) was star studded with 16 fours and two sixes.
#1 183 vs Pakistan at Dhaka, Asia Cup, 5th match - March 2012
It is always something special for an Indian batsman when he performs well against arch-rivals Pakistan. And Virat Kohli not only did that, he also notched up his highest ever ODI score of 183 against them in the Asia Cup at Dhaka in 2012. It was the fifth match of the tournament and Pakistan had scored 329/6 batting first, riding on centuries from Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed.
A chase of 330 was never going to be that easy. However, Kohli made that look like a cakewalk with his scintillating knock. He hammered all the Pakistani bowlers around the park. Wahab Riaz's bowling figures were the worst among the Pakistani bowlers. He ended up with dismal figures of 50 runs in 4 overs without any success to his name.
India were just 12 runs short of their target when Kohli departed for a memorable knock of 183 (148). The rest of the batsmen finished the job and India won the match by 6 wickets and 13 deliveries to spare.