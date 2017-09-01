5 times India lost an overseas Test from a winning position

​

Dinesh Chandimal was awarded the Man of the Match for his match-winning 162 More

India doesn't boast of a great away record, especially in Tests. While there have been some brilliant individual performances, the team collectively has failed to perform on away sojourns and a few of them have been abject surrenders.

India have played 78 series abroad and have won only 18 of them and lost 45. It took almost 36 years for India to get their first overseas Test win.

They only have 45 wins away from home with a win percentage of 17.72 which underlines the fact that overseas Test wins have been hard to come by from India.

But there have been instances where India have lost from winnings positions.

Here's a look at some of these overseas test matches where India suffered a loss despite being in control of the Test match.

#1 Galle International Stadium, Galle – 2015

The 2015 India-Sri Lanka series was Kumar Sangakkara’s farewell series and he was playing his penultimate test in Galle, which was the first test of the series and it also embarked Virat Kohli’s first full series as Test captain.

After losing the toss on a turner, India dominated most part of the game. They bowled Sri Lanka out cheaply for 183 in the first innings and had them on their knees at 95-5 in the second innings after getting a huge lead of 192 in their first innings (Kohli and Dhawan scored hundreds as India got 375).

But at 95-5, Dinesh Chandimal scripted a dramatic turnaround scoring a counter-attacking 162 helping Sri Lanka set a target 175. India were still favourites when they started the 4th day with 153 runs to get and 9 wickets in hand. But with a decent score to bowl at and a wearing pitch, Rangana Herath wreaked havoc as were all-out for 112 as Sri Lanka completed a dramatic come-from-behind win.

​

#2 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 2014

This was Kohli's first Test as captain and he played two majestic innings More

India toured Australia in 2014-15 season just prior to the 2015 World Cup and the events that took place before the Test series got underway saddened the cricketing world. 26-year old Phil Hughes passed away after being hit by a bouncer in a Shield game. As the entire world grieved over Phil Hughes’ death, the first Test was postponed by five days.

As the Test started, the India-Australia rivalry and sledging was underway as well. This was Virat Kohli’s first Test as Test captain after Dhoni missed out due to a hand injury. Australia batted superbly in the first innings, riding on tons from David Warner, Steve Smith and skipper Michael Clarke, posting 517.

Read More