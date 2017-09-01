5 times India lost an overseas Test from a winning position

India doesn't boast of a great away record, especially in Tests. While there have been some brilliant individual performances, the team collectively has failed to perform on away sojourns and a few of them have been abject surrenders.
India have played 78 series abroad and have won only 18 of them and lost 45. It took almost 36 years for India to get their first overseas Test win.
They only have 45 wins away from home with a win percentage of 17.72 which underlines the fact that overseas Test wins have been hard to come by from India.
But there have been instances where India have lost from winnings positions.
Here's a look at some of these overseas test matches where India suffered a loss despite being in control of the Test match.
#1 Galle International Stadium, Galle – 2015
The 2015 India-Sri Lanka series was Kumar Sangakkara’s farewell series and he was playing his penultimate test in Galle, which was the first test of the series and it also embarked Virat Kohli’s first full series as Test captain.
After losing the toss on a turner, India dominated most part of the game. They bowled Sri Lanka out cheaply for 183 in the first innings and had them on their knees at 95-5 in the second innings after getting a huge lead of 192 in their first innings (Kohli and Dhawan scored hundreds as India got 375).
But at 95-5, Dinesh Chandimal scripted a dramatic turnaround scoring a counter-attacking 162 helping Sri Lanka set a target 175. India were still favourites when they started the 4th day with 153 runs to get and 9 wickets in hand. But with a decent score to bowl at and a wearing pitch, Rangana Herath wreaked havoc as were all-out for 112 as Sri Lanka completed a dramatic come-from-behind win.
#2 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 2014
India toured Australia in 2014-15 season just prior to the 2015 World Cup and the events that took place before the Test series got underway saddened the cricketing world. 26-year old Phil Hughes passed away after being hit by a bouncer in a Shield game. As the entire world grieved over Phil Hughes’ death, the first Test was postponed by five days.
As the Test started, the India-Australia rivalry and sledging was underway as well. This was Virat Kohli’s first Test as Test captain after Dhoni missed out due to a hand injury. Australia batted superbly in the first innings, riding on tons from David Warner, Steve Smith and skipper Michael Clarke, posting 517.
Virat Kohli on his captaincy debut led India’s reply with a brilliant 115 helping India reach 444. Australia’s second essay was brisk with David Warner scoring his second hundred of the game and quick-fire contributions from Smith and Mitch Marsh helped Australia set India a target of 363 on the final day and gave themselves 98 overs to bowl India out.
Kohli’s aggressive nature was on show as India went after the target. Murli Vijay and Virat Kohli led India’s brilliant 185 run stand for the 3rd wicket. When Vijay got out, India’s score read 242-3 in 69.1 overs and with 121 runs to get and 7 wickets in hand India looked set for a memorable win.
But Nathan Lyon inspired a fantastic fight back and bowled Australia to victory picking up 7 wickets in the second innings. Even till Kohli was batting, India were in the game and on course, but once he fell, the writing was on the wall. Kohli’s majestic 141 went in vain as India fell 48 runs short of what could have been a memorable win.
#3 Eden Park, Auckland – 2014
India toured New Zealand after five long years. The Men in Blue had already lost the ODI series 4-0 before the 2-match Test series. A sense of optimism prevailed as India had done well in the Test series in South Africa in December 2013 even though they had lost the series.
With New Zealand posting a huge score 503 in their first innings, India were bowled out for bundled out for a mere 202 conceding a huge lead (303). With McCullum surprisingly deciding against the follow-on, India scripted an inspiring comeback by bowling the hosts out for 105, which gave them a target of 406. India still had a big job on their hands as 406 was still a daunting target in the 4th innings of a Test match. But Shikhar Dhawan (115) and Virat Kohli (67) led India’s reply.
Though comfortably placed at 222-2, India lost their way and lost 4 wickets in quick succession. At 270-6, Dhoni and Jadeja lifted India’s spirits again as they led a superb counter attack but unfortunately couldn’t carry on as India were all-out for 366, 40 short of a brilliant come-from-behind victory.
#4 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne – 2011
The Boxing Day Test brought excitement as India toured Australia in the 2011-12 season. There was an intense build-up to the series with usual mind-games before the start of the series.
India seemed to have arrived in Australia with intent and purpose which was evident as they managed to skittle out the Aussies for 333 on a good batting track.
In reply, India were coasting along nice at 214-3 at the end of day two and a lead was almost assured. But Ben Hilfenhaus and Peter Siddle bowled fiery spells to trigger a collapse as India were bundled out for 282 handing out a 51-run lead.
Even in the second innings, Indian bowlers were on fire as they reduced Australia to 27-4 and then 166-8 (the lead was 217).
Michael Hussey, along with the lower order, stretched the innings to 240. Chasing 292 was tough but was gettable and realistic, but it was a meek surrender as India manged only 169 and lost by 132 runs to concede a 1-0 lead in the series.
India failed to capitalize with the bat in the first innings and failed to wipe out the tail quickly the second innings and lost a golden opportunity to win a Test at the MCG.
#5 National Stadium, Karachi - 2006
With the first two tests ending in high-scoring draws, the series was at stake as the teams were optimist about their chances of winning the series. India won the toss and opted to bowl on a surface which had a nice green tinge. They made perfect use of the toss as Irfan Pathan took a hat-trick in the first over to set the tone for India.
Reeling at 39-6, Kamran Akmal led Pakistan’s fightback with a brilliant 113 and helped them post a respectable 245. Fiery Pakistani bowlers continued the momentum and bowled India out for 238 which just shifted the balance of the game.
Pakistan’s batters posted a mammoth 599 and set India a target of 607, which proved too much for India as the bundled out for 265. India failed to make use of the opportunities with both bat and ball in the first innings to hand Pakistan the advantage, and eventually India lost the series 1-0.