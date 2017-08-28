5 things that went wrong for Sri Lanka in the third ODI

​

There is no stopping for the Indian cricket team who are on a winning rampage in Sri Lanka. After winning the Test series 3-0, they have now clinched the five-match ODI series 3-0 by winning the third ODI at Pallekele. This was the seventh successive bilateral series victory against Sri Lanka for the visitors. The last time they lost an ODI series to the Islanders was in 1997. Opener Rohit Sharma scored his maiden ODI century in Sri Lanka.

As for the hosts, nothing seems to be going right for them since the Champions Trophy group stage exit, after which they lost consecutive series to Zimbabwe and India, even after changing their captain thrice in that period.

Here are five things that went wrong for Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI

​

No support from the openers

Sri Lanka’s openers have been disappointing throughout the series thus far. Niroshan Dickwella showed some discipline in his batting with scores of 61 and 34 in the first and second ODIs respectively.

But apart from those two innings, the top order has performed very poorly. Danushka Gunathilaka got starts but failed to convert them into a long innings, and in his absence in the third ODI, Dinesh Chandimal could manage only 36 runs. Kusal Mendis, on the other hand, continued with his poor run.

He has scores of 36, 19 and 1 in the three ODIs respectively. Not just in the ODIs, the top order was disappointing in the Test series too which Sri Lanka lost 0-3.

​

Inability to convert starts

​

Kusal Mendis has been abysmal throughout the tournament More

Apart from Lahiru Thirimanne, nobody in Sri Lanka’s middle-order could convert their starts into a long innings. Former captain Angelo Mathews, who has underperformed throughout, looked good for a big score when he started his innings, but shortly fell on 11 runs. Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera fell on 14, while Milinda Siriwardana on 29. As for the lower-middle order, the bowlers have not been able to chip in even a combined 30 runs with the bat.

The openers don’t build a good start, the middle order batsmen fail to convert their good starts, and the lower order cannot bat. Sri Lanka’s miseries are plenty.

​

Inability to exert pressure after initial wickets

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav failed once again, but Sri Lanka could not capitalize More

