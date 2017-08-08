​

South Africa's 2017 tour to England has been a miserable one, to say the least with the Proteas losing out to the hosts in all three formats of the game.

The final nail in the coffin came at Old Trafford as the visitors lost the fourth and final Test match by a margin of 177 runs. The victory meant that Joe Root's reign as Test skipper got off to a victorious start with England winning the series 3-1 following victories at Lord's and the Kennington Oval.

South Africa did manage to put a little fight with the victory at Trent Bridge in the second Test - that too when their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada had been suspended - but there's no doubt that they were thoroughly outplayed by the hosts in all three departments.

Here are 5 things which went wrong for South Africa in the 4th Test match.

#1 Underestimating Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali continues to remain a mystery with the ball but one would have expected the South African to have been a little more prepared considering the way he has been bowling throughout the series.

However, the Old Trafford Test proved that the Proteas did not pay enough attention to the all-rounder (the first player in Test history with over 250 runs and 25+ wickets in a four-match series - there's no way that one can continue ignoring him from that bracket) even after his hat-trick in the Kennington Oval Test match.

The South Africans fail to arrest his batting as well as he scored a quick-fire 75 in the second innings as well before running out of partners and it is high time that the world pays attention to Moeen Ali as a serious threat.

#2 Failing to convert starts into big totals

When a side gets dismissed for just 226 runs despite the fact that as many as nine batsmen entered double figures, you know that things could have been done much better.

That's exactly what South Africa faced in their first innings as none of the batsmen failed to capitalise on their starts to register a big score. Wickets kept tumbling down at regular wickets as England managed to arrest the growth of big partnerships with much success.

Even when Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis managed to get a 123-run partnership in the second innings that gave a glimmer of hope for the tourists about an unlikely victory, Moeen Ali managed to nullify the benefits of that stand with three quick wickets to all but end South Africa's resistance in the second innings.

