5 things unearthed by Indian cricket since the 2015 World Cup

It's now two-and-a-half years since India's terrific run to the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
In just under two years, they will go to England, in a quest to regain the crown they won in 2011 on home soil.
We, now, look at five things the team has unearthed from the 2015 World Cup until now:
#5 An excellent 'A' and Under-19 coach
After the conclusion of the World Cup, the BCCI decided to rope in Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman as part of a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), whose job was to make certain key decisions surrounding Indian cricket.
One of the calls they made was to appoint their former teammate Rahul Dravid as the coach of the India 'A' and Under-19 sides.
It's been two years since Dravid has taken over the post and the results, in this period, have been extremely impressive.
The Under-19 side reached the final of the World Cup in Dhaka in 2016 and also won the Asia Cup last year.
The 'A' team has tasted success in whites and coloured clothing, both home and away.
Critically, however, Dravid has played an important role in providing players to the senior setup, ready for international cricket.
The likes of Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and others have done well in their limited-time at the top level and the management will hope for Dravid to unearth more such stars.
#4 The left-arm chinaman bowler
For a long time, Indian cricket was known around the world for its ability to produce quality spinners and turning pitches at home.
During the course of the last two years, the Men in Blue have played on surfaces that have assisted spinners and joining R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department to do most of the damage has been India's first ever Chinaman bowler - Kuldeep Yadav.
The Uttar Pradesh spinner has looked impressive in the short time that he has played international cricket and in the next few years, will need to play a key role, particularly in the shorter formats.
Kohli will hope for him to stay fit, so as to get the best out of him, leading up to the 2019 World Cup in England.
#3 The emergence of an excellent Test wicket-keeper
After MS Dhoni called it quits from Test cricket in 2014, one of India's priorities became to find an able replacement for the Ranchi-born cricketer once the Test season resumed.
Their wish to find one has come true as Wriddhiman Saha is steadily becoming a wicket-keeper to reckon with in international cricket.
The Bengal gloveman has shown himself to be excellent behind the stumps, keeping with great confidence to the likes of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as well as the other fast bowlers in the attack, on varying pitches.
While age may not be entirely on his side, Saha can certainly be assured of a spot in the side if he continues to perform the way he has in the last couple of years.
#2 The wait ends for a seam-bowling all-rounder
For a large part of his time as India's Test captain, MS Dhoni's biggest headache was that he could not find an extra seam bowling all-rounder who would come in when the new ball bowlers had done their bit with the ball.
The Virat Kohli-era has, however, seen a few cricketers fall into that bracket. Stuart Binny was tested initially, but once he didn't deliver the goods consistently, the team found Hardik Pandya, who in the last few years has shown himself to be capable of essaying the role very well.
After more than a year of limited-overs cricket, he was handed a Test cap against Sri Lanka a couple of months back and he did his chance for a longer rope no harm by picking up a few wickets as well as scoring his maiden Test ton.
As the challenges get tougher next year, Pandya's role will be all the more critical and the management will want him to remain injury-free during this period.
#1 The search for a premium death bowler ends
If finding a seam-bowling all-rounder was Dhoni's biggest headache in Tests, unearthing a death bowler in limited-overs cricket was a similar cause of concern for him in coloured clothing, for a large part of his captaincy tenure.
However, towards the end of his reign, he seemed to have finally found someone who would stem the run flow and also pick up wickets at the end of an innings.
Jasprit Bumrah's pace, coupled with his awkward action, has made him an absolute nightmare to play at the end of an innings and both Dhoni and Kohli must be thanking the gods for listening to their plea to get such a specialist bowler.
With a lot of limited-overs cricket coming up, Bumrah's role will be key in ensuring his side do not leak too many runs in the final overs.