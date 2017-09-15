5 things unearthed by Indian cricket since the 2015 World Cup

​

More

It's now two-and-a-half years since India's terrific run to the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In just under two years, they will go to England, in a quest to regain the crown they won in 2011 on home soil.

We, now, look at five things the team has unearthed from the 2015 World Cup until now:

#5 An excellent 'A' and Under-19 coach

After the conclusion of the World Cup, the BCCI decided to rope in Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman as part of a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), whose job was to make certain key decisions surrounding Indian cricket.

One of the calls they made was to appoint their former teammate Rahul Dravid as the coach of the India 'A' and Under-19 sides.

It's been two years since Dravid has taken over the post and the results, in this period, have been extremely impressive.

The Under-19 side reached the final of the World Cup in Dhaka in 2016 and also won the Asia Cup last year.

The 'A' team has tasted success in whites and coloured clothing, both home and away.

Critically, however, Dravid has played an important role in providing players to the senior setup, ready for international cricket.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and others have done well in their limited-time at the top level and the management will hope for Dravid to unearth more such stars.

​

#4 The left-arm chinaman bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has had a great start to his international career More

​

For a long time, Indian cricket was known around the world for its ability to produce quality spinners and turning pitches at home.

During the course of the last two years, the Men in Blue have played on surfaces that have assisted spinners and joining R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department to do most of the damage has been India's first ever Chinaman bowler - Kuldeep Yadav.

The Uttar Pradesh spinner has looked impressive in the short time that he has played international cricket and in the next few years, will need to play a key role, particularly in the shorter formats.

Kohli will hope for him to stay fit, so as to get the best out of him, leading up to the 2019 World Cup in England.

​

#3 The emergence of an excellent Test wicket-keeper

Saha is slowly emerging from Dhoni's shadows More

Read More