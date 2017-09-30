5 things India should try in the T20 series against Australia

Team India is experimenting with different players in the run-up to the World Cup. Similarly, the upcoming T20s against Australia should provide a good opportunity to try out some players.
Players like Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and others have been doing well for the junior Indian teams. Now they need matches against top quality opposition to showcase their talent.
With India not playing much at home in the coming 12 months, the T20 series provides a great chance for youngsters to make a strong case for themselves.
#5 Get KL Rahul to open with Rohit Sharma
KL Rahul didn't look comfortable with all the shuffling in the middle-order during the series against Sri Lanka. He is a specialist opener and batting lower in the line-up doesn't come naturally to him. With all the places already occupied by other batsmen, there is only the opening slot available.
Rahul has a proven record in T20 matches and he would be a better choice than Rahane to open with Rohit Sharma. With failures of the Sri Lanka tour behind, he can now approach his innings with a fresh mindset at a position he is most comfortable with.
Kohli has also opened the innings in T20 matches in the past. But him coming in at no. 3 would be best for India in case of an early wicket. Kohli is the best batsman to absorb the pressure in such situations and can easily take the attack to the opposition once he is set.
Also, with youngsters in the middle, he can guide the innings accordingly towards a big total.
#4 Give Pandya the new ball
Hardik Pandya has improved a lot in the past one year with both bat and ball. This would be a good chance for the all-rounder to learn how to handle the new ball in limited overs matches while field restrictions are in place. That way there would be enough overs left for the main fast bowlers to bowl during the middle overs if spinners go for runs and at the death.
Pandya has been given the new ball earlier too but with mixed returns. He bowled well in the ODI series against New Zealand last year. Now much improved and with enough experience in international cricket, Pandya can be a real asset if he can control the new ball well in limited overs cricket and get early wickets.
#3 Give another chance to Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur formed a formidable new-ball pair with Jaydev Unadkat in IPL 2017. He led the bowling well under Dhoni's guidance and was instrumental in Pune Supergiant's run to the final. He performed brilliantly for India A during their recent tour to South Africa.
The Mumbai lad bowls with good pace and can swing the ball nicely away from the right-hander. He got a couple of chances in the ODI series against Sri Lanka as well. It is still early days for the youngster and a good performance against the Australians will boost his confidence ahead of the domestic season.
With so much workload on Bhuvi and Bumrah and a lot of matches still remaining in the season, it won't be a bad idea to try out Thakur in the T20Is
#2 Rotate the wrist-spinners
In T20 cricket, one over can change matches. Wrist-spinners bring wickets but they have a knack of going for runs. Also, playing Kuldeep and Chahal against the same opposition continuously might over-expose them as Australia will start to read them better.
It won't be a bad idea to have one wrist-spinner in the attack along with Axar Patel to stem the flow of runs. This combination worked well in Sri Lanka too. Axar being capable with the bat and a gun fielder brings a lot more balance to the team than playing two wrist-spinners together.
A break might turn out to be beneficial for both Kuldeep and Chahal as it would give them time to re-invent themselves and come up with better strategies against the Australian batsmen in the T20 format.
#1 Try out Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has been making all the right noises since his sensational season for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL 2017. He recently scored a 41-ball 67 against New Zealand A in a first class match. Pant is a natural hitter but also possess the ability to play the long innings as evident by his triple hundred against Maharashtra during the last Ranji season.
Pant need not replace Dhoni behind the stumps but can play as a proper batsman in place of Jadhav or Manish Pandey. Although both of them have been doing well and do not deserve to sit out, it would be a good idea to try Pant in the middle and give him the feel of playing international cricket against a top quality attack. Also, he would learn a lot about keeping and match awareness by spending time with Dhoni.