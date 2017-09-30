5 things India should try in the T20 series against Australia

Team India is experimenting with different players in the run-up to the World Cup. Similarly, the upcoming T20s against Australia should provide a good opportunity to try out some players.

Players like Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and others have been doing well for the junior Indian teams. Now they need matches against top quality opposition to showcase their talent.

With India not playing much at home in the coming 12 months, the T20 series provides a great chance for youngsters to make a strong case for themselves.

​

#5 Get KL Rahul to open with Rohit Sharma

Rahul deserves another chance at the top More

KL Rahul didn't look comfortable with all the shuffling in the middle-order during the series against Sri Lanka. He is a specialist opener and batting lower in the line-up doesn't come naturally to him. With all the places already occupied by other batsmen, there is only the opening slot available.

Rahul has a proven record in T20 matches and he would be a better choice than Rahane to open with Rohit Sharma. With failures of the Sri Lanka tour behind, he can now approach his innings with a fresh mindset at a position he is most comfortable with.

Kohli has also opened the innings in T20 matches in the past. But him coming in at no. 3 would be best for India in case of an early wicket. Kohli is the best batsman to absorb the pressure in such situations and can easily take the attack to the opposition once he is set.

Also, with youngsters in the middle, he can guide the innings accordingly towards a big total.

​

#4 Give Pandya the new ball

Hardik Pandya can get wickets with the new ball More

Hardik Pandya has improved a lot in the past one year with both bat and ball. This would be a good chance for the all-rounder to learn how to handle the new ball in limited overs matches while field restrictions are in place. That way there would be enough overs left for the main fast bowlers to bowl during the middle overs if spinners go for runs and at the death.

Pandya has been given the new ball earlier too but with mixed returns. He bowled well in the ODI series against New Zealand last year. Now much improved and with enough experience in international cricket, Pandya can be a real asset if he can control the new ball well in limited overs cricket and get early wickets.

​

#3 Give another chance to Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur did well for India A More

Read More