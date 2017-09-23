5 things that can help Australia win the 3rd ODI

​

Travis Head could be a strong presence up the order More

Australia might be feeling the heat of 0-2 - and the humidity of Kolkata - as they have to win each of the remaining three games to win the series. But it'll not be an easy way to point fingers on exactly what went wrong in the two games, as Smith told the media.

The problems Australia faces aren't too concealed, as Smith might also have realised.

But the solutions have to come from within the available squad present- or in other words, be the ' quick fixes' to stop an infectious rot.

As his inexperienced side is on brink of a big series loss, when the Ashes is knocking at the door and when the noises of WC19 intensify, critics will be ready to scrutinize every single move by Steve Smith from hereon.

Here is a quick run through of the possible quick fixes for Australia to stage a comeback:

Travis Head as Warner's opening partner

The Hilton Cartwright experiment has failed big time as he managed to score only 1 in both the games and was bowled by Indian pacers early in his innings. Ex-cricketer Ed Cowan had not minced any words in criticizing the move and questioning if the national side was a 'developmental squad'.

What hasn't helped the cause has been Warner's dry run so far, translating into big opening problems for the visitors ever since Finch's injury created this void.

Now, Australia will have to hope Warner finds form quickly and meanwhile, try bringing in the dashing Travis Head into the slot as a stopgap arrangement till Finch returns. Head is someone not unfamiliar with that opening slot, and his style of play would help Australia make most of the first Powerplay.

In the Kolkata game, Head showed signs of his purple patch with some powerful shots on both sides of the square, before getting out to a harmless full toss.

​

​

Bringing Handscomb for Cartwright in middle order

Time to pad up for Handscomb? More

With Travis Head in top, Handscomb could be the calming effect Smith desperately seeks in the middle order, which has collapsed like ninepins- especially at Eden Gardens.

Bringing Handscomb - already a regular number 4 for Australia in tests - at number 4 in limited format would mean tasking him with the job he is good at- rotating strike and seeing off the spinners.

It would also mean the top four of Head, Warner, Smith, Handscomb- a more stable order to handle chaos.

Read More