5 things you did not know about Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov's dream run continues as he reaches the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup

18-year old Canadian Denis Shapovalov has become the giant killer of the Rogers Cup. After he defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in the second round, he pulled off the upset of the tournament by defeating Rafael Nadal in the third round to reach his first masters quarter-final.

In the quarters, Shapovalov defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to reach advance to the semi-finals where he will take on Alexander Zverev tomorrow (as per IST). Let’s take a look at a few unknown facts about the young Canadian sensation.

#5. He defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s Rogers Cup

The teenager registered his maiden ATP victory by defeating Nick Kyrgios

Shapovalov has beaten two very big names in this year's Rogers Cup but this isn't the first time he has produced such upsets. On the contrary, he had produced a huge upset in last year's Rogers Cup, his maiden Masters tournament.

Aged 17 back then, Shapovalov received a wildcard for the tournament and he was up against 11th seed Nick Kyrgios. The Canadian edged out Kyrgios 7-6 in the first set but the Australian rebounded to take the second set 6-3.

However, there was no stopping the youngster that day as he outplayed Kyrgios in the third set, winning it 6-3 to register his first ever ATP victory. Shapovalov was then beaten in the second round by eventual quarter-finalist Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

#4. He had a very controversial moment at the Davis Cup this year

Shapovalov's recklessness cost Canada their World Group tie against Great Britain

Shapovalov was chosen to represent Canada in their World Group 1st round tie against Great Britain at Ottawa in February. He lost his singles match against Dan Evans in straight sets but wins by Vasek Pospisil in both his singles matches and a Great Britain victory in the doubles match made the score 2-2, which meant that the match between Shapovalov and Kyle Edmund would be the decider.

