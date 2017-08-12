5 things you did not know about Denis Shapovalov

18-year old Canadian Denis Shapovalov has become the giant killer of the Rogers Cup. After he defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in the second round, he pulled off the upset of the tournament by defeating Rafael Nadal in the third round to reach his first masters quarter-final.
In the quarters, Shapovalov defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to reach advance to the semi-finals where he will take on Alexander Zverev tomorrow (as per IST). Let’s take a look at a few unknown facts about the young Canadian sensation.
#5. He defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s Rogers Cup
Aged 17 back then, Shapovalov received a wildcard for the tournament and he was up against 11th seed Nick Kyrgios. The Canadian edged out Kyrgios 7-6 in the first set but the Australian rebounded to take the second set 6-3.
However, there was no stopping the youngster that day as he outplayed Kyrgios in the third set, winning it 6-3 to register his first ever ATP victory. Shapovalov was then beaten in the second round by eventual quarter-finalist Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.
#4. He had a very controversial moment at the Davis Cup this year
Shapovalov was chosen to represent Canada in their World Group 1st round tie against Great Britain at Ottawa in February. He lost his singles match against Dan Evans in straight sets but wins by Vasek Pospisil in both his singles matches and a Great Britain victory in the doubles match made the score 2-2, which meant that the match between Shapovalov and Kyle Edmund would be the decider.
Edmund completely outplayed the teenager, winning the first and second set 6-3 and 6-4 respectively. In the third game of the third set, Shapovalov dropped his serve following which, he hit a ball aimlessly towards the spectators in anger.
However, the ball travelled straight to the chair umpire and hit him in the eye. The Canadian was disqualified and Edmund won by default, thus sending Great Britain to the quarter-finals where they would be thrashed 4-1 by France.
Shapovalov was eventually fined $7,000 for his actions.
#3. Shapovalov is the youngest ATP Masters semi-finalist
Ranked 143rd in the world, Shapovalov has been having a dream of a tournament as he beat two Grand Slam champions in Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro to reach the quarter-finals where he would face World No. 42 Adria Mannarino.
Mannarino took the first set 6-2 but the 18-year old came back strongly to win the second and third sets, thus reaching his first ATP semi-final. At 18 years and 119 days, Denis Shapovalov is the youngest ATP Masters semi-finalist.
His run to the semi-final will take him to 67th in the ATP rankings and it will also take him to fourth place in the Emirates Race to Milan - which will determine 7 players aged 21 and below who will participate at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan on November.
#2. He had an impressive junior career
Denis Shapovalov enjoyed a very successful junior career, both in Singles and Doubles. He win his first junior Grand Slam title at the 2015 US Open Boys’ Doubles where he was partnering Felix Auger-Aliassime.
2016 was undoubtedly Shapovalov’s finest year in the ITF juniors circuit as he won the Wimbledon’s Boys’ Singles title by defeating Australian Alex De Minaur in the final despite dropping the first set. He also reached the final of the Boys’ Doubles tournament with Auger-Aliassime. His highest junior ranking is No.2.
#1. He was a mascot in a Rafael Nadal match at the Rogers Cup
The day was 24th July, 2008. Rafael Nadal would be playing his third round match at the Rogers Cup against former French Open quarter-finalist Igor Andreev who had previously beaten Tomas Berdych in the second round.
At the pre-match toss, a 9-year old kid with a cap was the mascot on Andreev’s side and he made the call for Andreev.
Rafa went on to win the match in straight sets and later won the tournament. That 9-year-old kid would go on to defeat the King of Clay in that very same tournament 9 years later.