5 takeaways for India from the India-Australia series

On the back of Rohit Sharma's magnificent 125 and brilliant death bowling, India completed a 7-wicket win in the fifth and the final one-day and also completed a comprehensive 4-1 series rout against the Aussies. India have now won six consecutive bilateral series and this juggernaut just continues. They were simply brilliant throughout the series with different players standing up and performing in every game.

They started the series as favourites and played that way. They were dominant and it was a complete team performance and this 4-1 scoreline would give immense satisfaction to the team management.

So, let’s have a look at the 5 biggest takeaways for India.

#5 Rahane’s consistency and the opening partnership

Since the Champions Trophy this year, India have played three ODI series and in each of them, they’ve had a different opening combination (Dhawan-Rahane in West Indies, Dhawan-Rohit in Sri Lanka and Rohit-Rahane here). And in each of the series, the openers have done very well in setting up the game.

In the last 3 games against Australia, Rohit-Rahane duo have combined to get 3 consecutive century partnerships (139, 106 and 124). They have more or less provided a brisk start ensuring the middle order isn’t exposed too early.

Ajinkya Rahane has been in and out of the one-day team for quite some time now. After a man of the series performance in West Indies, he played just one game in Sri Lanka as India went back to their regular openers. But Dhawan’s absence helped him come back into the team. He looked scratchy in his first innings but soon got into the groove as he struck four consecutive fifties (55, 70, 53 and 61). India will be very pleased with his consistency as he has struggled for the same in the past.

Now, when Dhawan returns the Indian team management will have a happy headache of choosing their openers with Rohit, Rahane and Dhawan – all in great touch and with Rahul waiting in the wings, it's good competition!

#4 Flexibility

‘Flexibility’ and ‘experiment’ were two words that have been doing rounds during the Indian team’s press conferences especially when a batsman was addressing it.

One of the main concerns for India ahead of this series was the batting order. Positions haven’t been fixed but India have been able to identify certain players who can play different roles in different situations.

