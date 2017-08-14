5 takeaways from India's ODI and T20 squad for the Sri Lanka series

BCCI announced India's 15 member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka on 13th August. The series includes five ODI matches and one T20 game.
The selectors have made major changes in the ODI line-up and have picked the team eyeing the 2019 World Cup.
The squad features some high profile omissions and also has some interesting selections. We look at the top five takeaways India's ODI selection
#5 Rohit Sharma returns, named as the vice-captain
In Virat Kohli, India have found a long-term leader. Considering Kohli's staggering consistency, he is sure to lead India for an extended duration. The issue India are facing is of the vice-captain of the team who will handle the reins of the team during Kohli's absence.
In the past, the selectors choose Ajinkya Rahane for this job, but currently, the Mumbai batsman's place in the team is in question and hence he isn't the ideal candidate for the post of vice-captain.
By naming Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain, the selectors have settled this issue. The right-hand batsman has led Mumbai Indians pretty well in the IPL and his batting at the top of the order in the last couple of years has been consistent.
This also makes it clear that Rohit's place in the ODI team is secure and he will directly walk into the playing XI after being out of action for some months due to injuries.
#4 Frontline bowling artillery rested
This ODI and T20 series is a low-profile assignment for team India as the Sri Lankan team is currently a sinking ship with little hope of springing a surprise. Hence, the selectors have decided to rest India's frontline bowlers to keep them fresh for future tours.
However, this time, the selectors have rested the entire frontline bowling department which has happened very rarely in Indian cricket in the past. The four bowlers -- Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin -- who shouldered the responsibility in the bowling department in the Test series against Sri Lanka have all been rested.
The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, who performed effectively in the limited chances they received, will spearhead India's spin department. The inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is no surprise but Shardul Thakur's inclusion is surely big news.
Thakur has been in and out of India's national team since the last one year and his impressive bowling in domestic cricket and IPL has forced the selectors to bring him back in the national team.
Thus, Kohli will have to operate without his ace bowlers in the series, but the options he has are still strong enough to wreck the hosts' batting line-up.
#3 Four openers in the squad
The debacle of India's openers is anything but over. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's tremendous run in the recent ODI season make them the automatic choice for the openers' role.
However, Rahane slammed big knocks in the ODI series against West Indies and hence his case is strong too. On the other hand, KL Rahul, India's latest batting sensation, is fully fit and his current form (seven fifties in as many Test innings) makes it difficult to keep him out of the playing XI.
Thus, Kohli has a lot to ponder upon while picking his openers. The duo of Rohit and Dhawan will certainly make it to the playing XI and that leaves the fate of Rahane and Rahul hanging in thin air.
By roping in four openers, the selectors have added strength but have also created more headaches for the Indian skipper.
#2 Manish Pandey back with a bang
Since his century in IPL in 2009 for RCB, Manish Pandey has somehow kept himself in the limelight.
The elegant batsman kept amassing impressive numbers in domestic cricket and also scored a match-winning hundred in his only third ODI innings. But injuries, inconsistency, and immense competition have prevented him from becoming a mainstay in India's national team.
However, he is once again back in India's ODI team and this time his inclusion was mandatory thanks to his heroics for the India 'A' side. In the tri-series between India, Afghanistan and South Africa, the right-hand batsman was the highest run scorer with 307 runs which included a mature 93* against South Africa 'A'.
Given his abilities and performances in the domestic cricket, he deserves a place in the playing XI. But, the presence of KL Rahul might make things tough for him.
But one thing is for sure, Pandey's inclusion in the team ensures that selectors do reward runs scored in domestic tournaments.
The inclusion of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel also highlights that the selectors are looking at performances for the 'A' team as well.
#1 Yuvraj's omission
The legend of Yuvraj Singh has another twist. After scoring a thunderous 150 against England and a vintage half-century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, the left-hand batsman once again finds himself out of the national team.
While it was revealed he has been rested, you get the feeling the move has something to do with his inconsistency and adding more fresh talent to the team.
After his comeback in the ODI team in 2017, he featured in three ODI series. In the England series, in three innings, he scored one hundred, while in five innings in Champions Trophy, he got to fifty only once. In the subsequent three innings against the West Indies, he flattered to deceive.
Also, the age is a factor in Yuvraj's omission. He is 35-year-old and his competitors for the spot in the middle order are comparatively younger than him.
This decision by the selectors could well be the decisive blow to the left-hander's career. If anything, the future is uncertain for him.