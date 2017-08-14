5 takeaways from India's ODI and T20 squad for the Sri Lanka series

​

BCCI announced India's 15 member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka on 13th August. The series includes five ODI matches and one T20 game.

The selectors have made major changes in the ODI line-up and have picked the team eyeing the 2019 World Cup.

The squad features some high profile omissions and also has some interesting selections. We look at the top five takeaways India's ODI selection

#5 Rohit Sharma returns, named as the vice-captain

In Virat Kohli, India have found a long-term leader. Considering Kohli's staggering consistency, he is sure to lead India for an extended duration. The issue India are facing is of the vice-captain of the team who will handle the reins of the team during Kohli's absence.

In the past, the selectors choose Ajinkya Rahane for this job, but currently, the Mumbai batsman's place in the team is in question and hence he isn't the ideal candidate for the post of vice-captain.

By naming Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain, the selectors have settled this issue. The right-hand batsman has led Mumbai Indians pretty well in the IPL and his batting at the top of the order in the last couple of years has been consistent.

This also makes it clear that Rohit's place in the ODI team is secure and he will directly walk into the playing XI after being out of action for some months due to injuries.

#4 Frontline bowling artillery rested

This ODI and T20 series is a low-profile assignment for team India as the Sri Lankan team is currently a sinking ship with little hope of springing a surprise. Hence, the selectors have decided to rest India's frontline bowlers to keep them fresh for future tours.

However, this time, the selectors have rested the entire frontline bowling department which has happened very rarely in Indian cricket in the past. The four bowlers -- Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin -- who shouldered the responsibility in the bowling department in the Test series against Sri Lanka have all been rested.

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, who performed effectively in the limited chances they received, will spearhead India's spin department. The inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is no surprise but Shardul Thakur's inclusion is surely big news.

