5 takeaways for Australia from the India-Australia series

​

Australia's bowlers did well at the death More

Australia were expected to come hard at India and compete. Well, they did compete very well in almost all games, but failed to seize key moments in every game and as a result ended up losing the series 4-1. They failed to capitalise on good starts with both bat and ball. Unlike India, they couldn’t find players to bail them out of pressure situations.

Australia now don’t play until mid-January and so they have plenty of time to reflect on their ODI game. But, there were a few positives for the Aussies. Let’s have a look at 5 of the biggest takeaways for them.

#5 Death bowling

If there’s one area where the Aussie bowlers came close to matching their counterparts was death bowling. They were very good at the death in the absence of their specialist death bowler, Mitchell Starc. Except for the Chennai game (the first one-day), they executed the plan very well and did not really allow India a big finish.

In Kolkata, India were in control at 185/3 in 35 overs with and Kohli and Jadhav scoring easily, 300 was on the cards. But, the Australian pacers did well to restrict India and bowled them out for 252.

Again in the fourth ODI in Bangalore, India needed 95 in the last 10 overs and the Aussie bowlers conceded only 73 helping Australia win. Coulter-Nile, Richardson and Cummins – all of them executed the yorkers and the variations to very good effect.

​

#4 Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson

Coulter-Nile led Australia's bowling well More

At the start of the series, it was suggested that Australia’s bowling would miss the services of their spearheads Starc and Hazlewood badly. But that wasn’t entirely the case. Coulter-Nile was exceptional in all five games.

Swinging the ball at the start, controlling the flow of runs in the middle and at the death. Every time Smith wanted a wicket, he would go to Coulter-Nile and more often than not he obliged. With 10 wickets, he was the highest wicket-taker of the series.

Richardson played just three games but made a big impact in all the games. Taking 7 wickets in 3 ODIs was a big effort from him. He was instrumental in Australia defending 334 in the fourth one-day as he picked up 3/58 (picking up wickets of Rahane, Jadhav and Dhoni).

Australia will be very happy with the performances of Richardson and Coulter-Nile as it gives them good backup options when their spearheads return.

Read More