5 rival-pairs who were forced to play for the same team

Cricket might well be called a 'gentleman's game', but cricketers have not always got along as well as one would think. Over the years, there have been plenty of famous feuds that have often threatened to spiral out of control. Some of those feuds have even gone on for years.

However, feuds between players go to a whole new level if they are forced to play together and due to the presence of T20 leagues in addition to English County Cricket, that is very much a possibility. Over the years, plenty of cricketers who positively disliked each other were forced to play together on the same team and here is a look at 5 of those instances.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan-David Warner

As far as modern cricket rivalries are concerned, the one between India and Australia has been the highlight of world cricket for close to two decades. However, the rivalry is not only restricted to the on-field action. The cricketers on either team do not get along very well.

The openers on either side, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner, are not very chummy and that was quite evident during the finger-pointing episode in the Adelaide Test of 2014. Dhawan's finger-pointing at Warner threatened to blow up into a major controversy and both players were eventually fined.

However, at the moment, the two play together for the same IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and have been opening the innings for some time now without much trouble.

#4 Chris Gayle-Shane Watson

The Chris Gayle-Shane Watson feud goes back to 2009, when the Australian all-rounder stood in front of Gayle and celebrated right in the West Indian's face in the most ridiculous fashion imaginable. From then on, there has been no peace between the two.

The players traded barbs and were involved in on-field skirmishes in the next few years until Watson was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 IPL auctions. Ahead of the tournament, Watson acknowledged his past with his new team-mate Gayle and said, “That was the day we had to bury the hatchet (laughs), knowing that I was going to be playing with him. When you're competing on the field, as soon as things change and you're on the same team, everyone puts everything aside and moves forward.”

They seem to have put their differences behind them now and are getting along fine for RCB.

