5 records on the verge of being broken during the India-Australia series

Australia v India - Game 2

India wrapped up the 5-match ODI series against Australia with two more games to be played in the series. A dazzling century from Finch and fifty from Steven Smith placed the Aussies at 293/6.

Rohit’s early barrage along with Ajinkya Rahane gave a brilliant start to the Indian chase which was carried on by Hardik Pandya’s 78-run knock.

Here, we look at some records that are expected to reached at the end of this series.

MS Dhoni approaching 10K Run mark in ODIs

MS Dhoni has been the pillar of the Indian Cricket Team. Highlighting the ODIs in 2017, so far MS Dhoni has scored 635 runs at an average of 79.375 which also includes five gritty fifties. In addition to that, MS has scored 87 runs in the series so far with an entertaining and team saving knock of 79.

With these, now, MS Dhoni needs just 255 runs more to be the newest minted member to the 10000 ODI Runs club. Amassing these 255 runs, MS Dhoni will become the only 12th player to score 10000 Runs in ODIs.

Also, MS Dhoni will be the only 4th Indian to achieve this feat and 1st player in the world to do so with an average of 50 plus. In ODIs MS Dhoni has scored 9745 runs at an average of 52.11. MS Dhoni has scored 10 hundred and 66 fifties.

This could be a difficult and unlikely one, but not impossible for the likes of MS Dhoni.

Jasprit Bumrah approaching 50 ODI wickets

Australia v India - Game 1

