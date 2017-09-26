5 records on the verge of being broken during the India-Australia series

India wrapped up the 5-match ODI series against Australia with two more games to be played in the series. A dazzling century from Finch and fifty from Steven Smith placed the Aussies at 293/6.
Rohit’s early barrage along with Ajinkya Rahane gave a brilliant start to the Indian chase which was carried on by Hardik Pandya’s 78-run knock.
Here, we look at some records that are expected to reached at the end of this series.
MS Dhoni approaching 10K Run mark in ODIs
MS Dhoni has been the pillar of the Indian Cricket Team. Highlighting the ODIs in 2017, so far MS Dhoni has scored 635 runs at an average of 79.375 which also includes five gritty fifties. In addition to that, MS has scored 87 runs in the series so far with an entertaining and team saving knock of 79.
With these, now, MS Dhoni needs just 255 runs more to be the newest minted member to the 10000 ODI Runs club. Amassing these 255 runs, MS Dhoni will become the only 12th player to score 10000 Runs in ODIs.
Also, MS Dhoni will be the only 4th Indian to achieve this feat and 1st player in the world to do so with an average of 50 plus. In ODIs MS Dhoni has scored 9745 runs at an average of 52.11. MS Dhoni has scored 10 hundred and 66 fifties.
This could be a difficult and unlikely one, but not impossible for the likes of MS Dhoni.
Jasprit Bumrah approaching 50 ODI wickets
Jasprit Bumrah has been a real find for the Indian Cricket Team. In ODIs in 2017, so far Jasprit Bumrah has taken 27 wickets runs at an average of 26.59 and at an economy rate of 5.30 which also includes one 4-wicket and one 5-wicket haul.
In addition to this, Bumrah has had a good Sri Lankan Tour. With these, now, Jasprit Bumrah needs just 6 more wickets amass 50 ODI wickets for India.
Amassing these 6 wickets in four subsequent ODI matches, Bumrah will become the 2nd fastest Indian after Ajit Agarkar to take 50 wickets in ODIs. In ODIs Jasprit Bumrah has taken 44 wickets at an average of 21.98 and at an economy rate of 4.74. In addition to that Jasprit Bumrah has taken a 5-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah owes a good strike of 27.69 in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma approximating 6000 runs in ODIs
Rohit Sharma has been a valiant opener for the Indian Cricket Team. MS Dhoni’s faith in Rohit Sharma has really paid off for India. Rohit Sharma had a good Champions Trophy 2017 with a century in the quarter-final against Bangladesh.
Rohit Sharma is back alongside the opposition against whom he scored his first double-hundred. He now needs just 157 runs to be the only 9th Indian to score 6000 ODI runs.
Also, if Rohit Sharma scores these 157 runs in 4 subsequent innings, then he will become the 3rd fastest Indian to reach 6000 ODI runs. Rohit Sharma has scored 5843 ODI runs at an average of 43.28 which includes 13 hundreds, 2 double-hundreds and 33 fifties.
Virat Kohli rushing to fastest 2000 ODI runs as a captain
Virat Kohli has been one of the shining stars Indian Cricket Team for years, and early on, it was MS Dhoni who really showed faith and promise in Virat Kohli.
Highlighting ODIs in 2017, so far Virat Kohli has been the highest run-getter.
In 2017 ODIs, Virat Kohli has scored 1137 runs at an astounding average of 81.21 which includes 4 classic hundred and 7 gritty fifties. With these, now, Virat Kohli needs just 13 runs to reach the 2000 ODI run mark as a captain.
Kohli will become the fastest player in the world to reach 2000 ODI runs as a captain. Virat Kohli has scored 8707 runs at an average of 55.46 which includes 30 hundred and 45 fifties.
Whitewashes? Virat Kohli: Yes, anytime
India vs Australia, always a treat to watch. India has won only two ODI bilateral series against Australia in India. If the 3rd ODI against Australia results in a win for India then Virat Kohli will become the only 3rd Indian captain to win a bilateral series against Australia in India.
Coincidently, the two captains who won the series against Australia are still a part of the Indian Cricket Team.
The other two are Ravi Shastri, the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain.
Ravi Shastri did it in the year 1986/87 and MS Dhoni in 2013/14. Also, if India whitewashes Australia then Virat Kohli will be the only Indian captain to whitewash Australia in ODIs. MS Dhoni whitewashed Australia two times, once in Tests in 2013 and a second time in T20I in 2016.