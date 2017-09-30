5 reasons why young Indian batsmen struggle against spin

​

Spinners have had a good time against India off-late

Traditionally, Indian batsmen have been prominent against spin. They have set a benchmark on how to play spin and their wonderful ability to judge lengths and pace of the spinners have enabled them to win the tag of the finest players of spin bowling.

The superiority of Indian batsmen against spinners is one of the reasons why India have been so dominant at home soil.

In recent times though, young Indian batsmen have been found wanting against quality spin. Bowlers like Nathan Lyon, Rangana Herath, Moeen Ali, to name a few, have fancied bowling against Indian batsmen.

Here, we look at 5 possible reasons that explain why Indian batsmen have become vulnerable against spin:

#1 Nature of pitches in Domestic Cricket

Pitches in domestic cricket have become seamer friendly

India's dismal performances overseas meant that some drastic steps had to be taken. One of the reasons for India's failure overseas was the vulnerability of their batsmen against swing and seam.

The pitches in domestic games are now being prepared in such a manner that they have a decent covering of grass to aid swing bowling. This is primarily done to make young Indian batsmen better equipped against swing and seam.

The batsmen have to adjust their game accordingly to survive and hence, they focus more on facing the swing bowlers who are more of a threat than the spinners on such kind of pitches. This is reducing their efficiency against spin.

#2 Quality of spinners in domestic circuit

Indian Spinners are Inspired by T20 cricket

