5 reasons why young county players are struggling at the international level for England

Known to breed new, upcoming talents, domestic cricket plays a very important role in a country's growth in cricketing circles. It's from there the selectors can unearth new players who could go on to represent the country.
Every successful cricketer playing for his country has made it to the national side after years of dedication and hard-work in the domestic circuit.
In England, it’s a matter of pride and honour to represent a county. In times where T20 leagues are mushrooming and more weightage is given to performances of players in such leagues, England still values performances in county cricket when selecting players for their test, ODI or T20 teams.
However, recently, England have tried to build their test team’s batting line-up with players who have shone in the domestic scene such as Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan. But the results thus far have created more problems for the team management leading up to the Ashes series.
Here’s looking at probable reasons why young county players are struggling for England at the international level.
#1 Lack of neutral conditions impacting their quality
County games are predominantly played in familiar conditions where the players are aware of what pitches are going to be offered to them. They then adapt themselves to succeed in such conditions. But does this come in handy when they get selected for their national team?
Well, not always. For obvious reasons, international players are expected to play in different countries where the conditions and the pitches will be drastically different from county cricket.
Ranji Trophy follows a similar pattern and that has proved to be beneficial. In India's domestic first-class tournament, it was decided that all the matches would be played in neutral venues, thereby making sure that there is no home advantage for one of the teams playing.
ECB should incorporate the same pattern in their domestic schedule as well. Certain pitches in England such as the one at Headingley, Leeds offers more swing for the bowlers whereas the pitch at the Oval is flatter and assists spin bowlers more.
Getting the young, domestic talents to step out of their comfort zones and play in varying conditions will help them grow as cricketers.
#2 Lack of exposure
The English domestic calendar is designed in such a way that a bulk of the year goes away in county cricket, which is then followed by the 50 over competition and the NatWest T20 Blast.
This leaves little time for the administrators to schedule overseas ‘A’ tours.
When more and more young domestic players get the opportunity to play for England Lions in different countries, then they will get a chance to share their dressing room with different players who are not from their respective county sides.
Most importantly, these players will get the exposure to play in different conditions across the globe like in Australia or India, which would help in the development of their game. A holistic and complete growth of a player's skill can only happen if he plays in conditions that are unfamiliar to him.
#3 Crowd pressure
There is a huge difference in the number of spectators in the stands during a domestic and an international match. Playing county cricket doesn't necessarily train players to get accustomed to packed stadiums as more often than not, the players are used to playing in front of smaller, quieter crowds.
Once these players are promoted to play for England, a full house in the stadium might unnerve them. This contributes a lot to shortcomings of some young talented players.
#4 Not allowed to play in global T20 leagues
How many of the young county players from England get to play in the various T20 tournaments across the world? Not many.
The decision taken by the ECB not to allow too many of their players to participate in T20 leagues across the globe is questionable.
Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes are just a few examples of players from the English domestic system who, through their sheer talent and ability to adapt to the demands of the modern game, have been able to break barriers and play in the IPL.
The ECB must encourage their domestic talents to participate in global T20 tournaments. It would broaden their reach and improve the skill-set they have.
#5 ICC calendar keeps international stars busy
The international cricket calendar leaves little breathing space for players to hone their skills for various county teams. Former cricketers have expressed their views on this issue by asking the ICC to provide flexibility in the international calendar.
That would then allow international stars to play county cricket too.
If young county players are made to face international England players on a regular basis, they would be better equipped to shine on the international stage. The technique, grit and quality of a county player would be put through its toughest test if they get more chances to play against international players.