5 reasons why Virender Sehwag can be a great coach for India

With the deadline for applying for the post of India head coach coming to an end on May 31, rumours were rife as to who all were in the fray for the coveted yet high-pressure job. Media reports earlier in the day provided the answers and there were quite a few surprises with the present-in-charge Anil Kumble also submitting his application to conitnue in the post despite his alleged differences with the players, especially skipper Virat Kohli.

The absence of Rahul Dravid from the six-man list also drew a few eyebrows as well as it was expected that the India U-19 and India A coach would make the step up to the senior side. Former Indian pacer, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus, who previously coached Bangladesh and Pakistan, completed a surprising list for the position of head coach.

The other three personnel who applied for the post and those who are apparently have a good chance to at least be in contention are former Australian international and present Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, former Team India manager Lalchand Rajput and India’s fan-favourite Virender Sehwag.

As during his playing days and post his retirement, with his posts on Twitter, Sehwag is the one who really stands out from the rest. To be frank, nobody saw this coming. Yes, he had recently donned the role of mentor for IPL side Kings XI Punjab, but to apply for the Indian head coach role was not something which was on the cards.

But then, you have to expect the unexpected from Sehwag who rarely disappoints. It will be interesting to see whether he gets shortlisted by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri who will scrutinise the applications before forwarding them to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman who will take the final call on the matter.

Only time will whether Sehwag ultimately ends up as India’s head coach but here are a few reasons why the mercurial Nawab of Najafgarh can be an ideal fit for the position.

#1 Good rapport with the current Indian players

Having played in the IPL until 2015, Virender Sehwag shares a good rapport with the present generation of Indian cricketers. He has played alongside most of the players for Team India and that will undoubtedly have a huge bearing when Sehwag’s candidature is discussed.

Hailing from Delhi, Sehwag has seen Indian skipper Virat Kohli come through the ranks at the capital city and the 28-year-old has time and again spoken of the guidance he had received from Sehwag right from his initial days at the domestic level. This could be an added advantage for the former opening batsman.

Despite being alleged that Dhoni was the one behind Sehwag’s ouster from the Indian team, the latter has always maintained that he has a good undersatnding with the former skipper and he shares a great friendship with another senior in the side in Yuvraj Singh.

#2 IPL coaching experience

