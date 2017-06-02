5 reasons why Virender Sehwag can be a great coach for India

With the deadline for applying for the post of India head coach coming to an end on May 31, rumours were rife as to who all were in the fray for the coveted yet high-pressure job. Media reports earlier in the day provided the answers and there were quite a few surprises with the present-in-charge Anil Kumble also submitting his application to conitnue in the post despite his alleged differences with the players, especially skipper Virat Kohli.
The absence of Rahul Dravid from the six-man list also drew a few eyebrows as well as it was expected that the India U-19 and India A coach would make the step up to the senior side. Former Indian pacer, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus, who previously coached Bangladesh and Pakistan, completed a surprising list for the position of head coach.
The other three personnel who applied for the post and those who are apparently have a good chance to at least be in contention are former Australian international and present Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, former Team India manager Lalchand Rajput and India’s fan-favourite Virender Sehwag.
As during his playing days and post his retirement, with his posts on Twitter, Sehwag is the one who really stands out from the rest. To be frank, nobody saw this coming. Yes, he had recently donned the role of mentor for IPL side Kings XI Punjab, but to apply for the Indian head coach role was not something which was on the cards.
But then, you have to expect the unexpected from Sehwag who rarely disappoints. It will be interesting to see whether he gets shortlisted by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri who will scrutinise the applications before forwarding them to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman who will take the final call on the matter.
Only time will whether Sehwag ultimately ends up as India’s head coach but here are a few reasons why the mercurial Nawab of Najafgarh can be an ideal fit for the position.
#1 Good rapport with the current Indian players
Having played in the IPL until 2015, Virender Sehwag shares a good rapport with the present generation of Indian cricketers. He has played alongside most of the players for Team India and that will undoubtedly have a huge bearing when Sehwag’s candidature is discussed.
Hailing from Delhi, Sehwag has seen Indian skipper Virat Kohli come through the ranks at the capital city and the 28-year-old has time and again spoken of the guidance he had received from Sehwag right from his initial days at the domestic level. This could be an added advantage for the former opening batsman.
Despite being alleged that Dhoni was the one behind Sehwag’s ouster from the Indian team, the latter has always maintained that he has a good undersatnding with the former skipper and he shares a great friendship with another senior in the side in Yuvraj Singh.
#2 IPL coaching experience
Sehwag also has the recent experience of coaching in the IPL to back him as he is someone who has played the shortest version of the game and understands what the modern game is all about.
Purists may not agree, but the game is clearly getting faster by the day with 300 becoming a par score in ODI cricket. Similar is the case in T20 cricket where seemingly unattianble targets are chased down quite easily.
The upcoming crop of Indian cricketers, most of them who hope to make an impression in the IPL, model their game knowing this very fact and having plenty of T20 experience behind him will help Sehwag connect easily with the youngsters.
#3 Unconventional factor
Sehwag is not someone who sticks to the rule book – it was not the case with his batting and won’t be with his approach to coaching either. He has his own way of doing things and won’t change his style for anybody and this could be a good thing for the Men in Blue.
Two of India’s most successful coaches since the turn of the century – New Zealand’s John Wright and South Africa’s Gary Kirsten – were individuals who liked to remain in the background and let the players execute their ideas with freedom and things would be much the same, if not better, under Sehwag.
He will make the players feel comfortable around him with his jovial nature and will not let his ego come in between when he interacts with the players. One of the main reasons cited behind Indian players unhappiness with Kumble is that they are feeling stifled under the spin legend, but with Sehwag, one can expect a free work environment for the players.
#4 Strong international credentials and experience
Having played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is, Sehwag has a wealth of experience under his belt, playing in venues across the globe that contrasted from being flat decks to rank turners. Despite not being a technically orthodox batsmen, he overcame the odds to score Test tons in South Africa, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England.
It is this enduring self-confidence that the fans will be hoping Sehwag can inculcate in the upcoming cricketers should he take over as head coach of the side. Being technically guided is a great start, but even if that’s not the case, you can make yourself a success with a firm belief in yourself and the necessary hours of hard work.
#5 Closeness with Sachin, Sourav and Laxman
Sehwag along with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid formed the crux of the Indian batting line-up for close to a decade and the fact that three of them have been entrusted with the task of deciding India’s next head coach bodes well for the Delhiite.
Picturing the trio of Sachin, Laxman and Sourav interviewing Sehwag in itself sounds ludicrous as it could be more of a chat session rewinding the good old days when they used to toil with the opposition together.
Sehwag rarely picked up a fight with anybody during his days as a cricketer and it’s that nature of getting along with everybody that makes him an easily acceptable figure in the dressing room.