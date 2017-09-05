5 reasons why Virat Kohli should open in T20Is

​

Virat Kohli is probably the finest limited overs batsman on the planet at the moment and over the past 5 years or so, he has established himself as the premier match-winner for the Indian cricket team. India usually do well in ODIs and T20s when Kohli does well.

However, there is an argument to make in favour of Kohli opening the innings for India in T20s instead of coming in at number three and although he has not opened much for India in the shortest format of the game, a move to the top of the order might well prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.

So here are the 5 reasons why the captain should open the innings for Team India.

#1 He is the team’s best batsman

In one day internationals, number three is probably Kohli’s ideal position since he can keep the run rate up in the middle overs and then finish with a flourish. However, the same strategy does not always work in T20s. A T20 innings consists of only 120 legal deliveries and a team needs to make each delivery count.

In such a scenario, it is paramount for any team to ensure that their best batsman gets to face as many deliveries as possible. Virat Kohli is India’s best batsman by a distance and his transformation as a T20 opener will surely be a welcome move.

#2 He can take his time to settle

When he comes in at number three, the match situation could be anything. India might have got off to a flier or a wicket might have fallen in the 1st over. Kohli needs to bat according to the situation then and most of the time, he needs to get going from the start.

As an opener though, he has the luxury of at least gauging the nature of the pitch and the overall conditions by playing out a few deliveries. He can play himself in, before launching. That is a luxury he does not have at any other position and being the team’s primary match winner, it is imperative that Kohli decides to open the innings in T20s.

#3 He opens regularly in the IPL

