5 reasons why Sri Lanka will be stronger in the T20I against India

​

Can the Lankans rise to the occasion? More

​

Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. Sri Lanka have were whitewashed 0-5 by India at home in the ODI series and it was the first time an opposing team achieved such a feat in Sri Lanka.

There were a lot of issues for the Lankan side which just couldn’t finish off innings after a good beginning thus leading to below par scores. The lower half of the batting line-up just couldn’t compliment the good work done by the top order.

Further adding to their worries was the complete non-performance of their fast bowlers, especially Lasith Malinga who just couldn’t back up the good work done by their spinners.

The lone T20I gives the island nation an opportunity to impress and give their fans something to cheer about.

Coming into the one off T20, here’s why Sri Lanka could compete better against India.

#5 Arrival of new faces who haven’t been part of the 0-5 whitewash

It always helps a team when they are in the doldrums, looking for inspiration from somewhere to get back on track, to have some new faces come into the squad.

Although it’s only for a one-off T20I, the likes Segukke Prasanna, Jeffrey Vandasarey, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana and Dasun Shanaka will get a chance and the new faces will be raring to go.

What the influx of these players bring to the table is a fresh mind which is not too burdened by the defeats in recent times and along with that being the lone T20I they will be willing to give it their best shot.

The inclusions also plug certain areas Sri Lanka were missing in the ODI’s, one of them being a good fast bowler to support Malinga. They now have Lakmal in the team along with Udana who is very good with his variations which can trouble the batsmen.

Also, the Lankans lacked some fire-power down the order and this team with Thissara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana have the talent, who when fire on a given day can score quick runs at a fast pace.

​

#4 Emphasis put on selecting T20 specialists

Dickwella sure can smash a bad ball More

​

In this version of the game, you need multi-dimensional players who can adapt to any situation almost as soon as they come into the crease. They need to have that skill in them to score quickly right from the start.

The need of the hour is for the team to have players equipped for this format of the game, players who mostly play only T20s.

Read More