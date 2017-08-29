5 reasons why the return of stars will bolster West Indies ODI cricket

​

Charismatic big-hitter Gayle will inject runs and life into the team More

Windies are going through one of their lowest periods in their ODI cricket history, what with them not qualifying for the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy.

A very inconsistent, starless Windies team has played in the ODI format since the World Cup in 2015. They had the likes of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, and Dwayne Bravo playing for them in the World Cup.

But then things went out of control, there was a heated debate with regards to player-cricket board relations which resulted in all their marquee players not featuring in the ODI format. The result? A string of defeats caused by listless performances and not being able to qualify for the champions trophy.

But in some good news, there has been some improvement in player relations with the WICB and Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels will return for the Windies against England soon and Dwayne Bravo who is unfit now is willing to play again for the Windies once he is fully fit.

Return of Chris Gayle ushers in hope for the Windies

​

Cricket fans all over the world is very much aware of what Chris Gayle is capable of. His charismatic presence on the cricket ground playing for the Windies will raise the hopes of their fans.

The fans can hope for better results from the Windies. Cricket is not a one man’s sport, but such is the power hitting skills of this gifted batsman that if he gets a good start, he will dent the confidence of the opposition by his clean, magnificent striking.

He is capable of winning games single-handedly on a given day. The ‘Universe Boss’ as he calls himself, has 269 ODI caps where he has amassed 9221 runs at an average of 37.24 with 22 hundreds.

He is by far their most experienced batsman and more importantly in times where there are some good, young talent coming through the ranks, Gayle’s charisma and his presence will surely be a boost for them as they can go on to express themselves better.

Age may be catching up with the big guy, he might have ‘not played a ODI game in two years but the very fact that Gayle is back in the ODI squad will provide Windies supporters hope that their team will push England in the ODI series coming up, also not to forget his presence in the team will cause some worries for the English think tank.

In times where all hope seems to be lost, Gayle’s inclusion adds much needed experience to this squad along with making sure that their chances of competing hard and proving to their fans that they are there to win and not just to make up the numbers.

​

Windies get a dependable No 3 in the form of Marlon Samuels

Marlon Samuels (pictured playing for the St Lucia Zouksin the CPL) is a solid figure in the team More

Read More