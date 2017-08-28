5 reasons why pink-ball Day-Night Test is the future

​

Day-Night Tests are More

As the practical problems of playing Test cricket under floodlights continue to be discussed and debated, there is no doubt over the fact that pink-ball Tests are already a huge crowd favourite. It is here to stay and its popularity will continue to rise.

Therefore, the greatest achievement of Day-Night Tests is that it has been able to rejuvenate popular interest in the longest format of the game. A huge number of people have come to watch the matches or tuned in on television for all the matches so far.

Here are five reasons why pink-ball Test cricket is the future.

#1 Re-establishing the balance between the bat and ball

The history of Day-Night Tests is still a short one but debates have already been raging about the different behaviour of the pink ball. Though many have contested this claim, the popular consensus is that the pink ball swings and nips more than its red counterpart.

Even if it has nothing to do with the ball, the conditions might have as much to do with it. The evening session with the night setting in might be the hardest as batsmen have claimed that it gets a little difficult to spot the ball.

And with the lights taking effect, plus the moisture and coldness in the air, it certainly does a bit for the bowlers. The recent example was the great spell by Stuart Broad as he tore into the West Indies batsman in their first ever Day-Night Test.

Many batsmen are understandably unhappy about it but anything that tilts the balance back in favour of the bowlers is always welcome. Instead of flat belters with batsmen scoring heaps, we get to see good, old swing bowling again.

​

#2 Watching Test under floodlights is beautiful

Test might have had a rebirth with the Day-Night format More

Ever since the first Day-Night Test was played, some breathtaking photographs and visuals have emerged from the field of play under floodlights. Let’s admit it. Watching Test under floodlights is beautiful.

It has a romance of its own so much so that you feel Test cricket has been re-born now is a different avatar. This was exactly the rationale that went into it in the first place because there was an ardent need to re-package Test cricket to make it palatable to a generation drunk on T20s.

If we look back to the adoption of coloured clothing and introduction of Day-Night matches in the ODI format, we have to remember how the change revolutionised the game. And the many moments of wonderful magic that ODI cricket has given us since like those matches in Sharjah in the 90s.

Read More