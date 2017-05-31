5 reasons why Pakistan can win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy

The 2017 Champions Trophy kicks off on June 1 with all the eight teams flexing their muscles in their respective warm-up encounters. Pakistan’s first clash will be against their arch-rivals India to be staged in Birmingham.

With South Africa and Sri Lanka being their other rivals, qualifying for the semis and then winning the title is easier said than done for Pakistan. Also, on paper, the odds are heavily stacked against them and they will be entering the tournament as dark-horses.

However, taking into account their unpredictability, Pakistan can humble oppositions on their day and can be insurmountable. Going into the prestigious event, we take a look at the reasons why Pakistan can win their maiden Champions Trophy.

#5 Pacers to take advantage of English conditions

The Pakistan cricket team has always boasted of robust fast bowlers, taking charge of dismantling opposition with their speed, swing and aggression. The likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Aqib Javed had been a thorn in the flesh of their rivals.

The legacy has been taken forward by several other players since their retirement and the present crop of fast bowlers are also good enough to rip apart teams in any condition. Pitches in England are conducive to fast bowling and Pakistan can reap benefits out of the decks during their Champions Trophy endeavour.

With the likes of Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz in their ranks, opposition sides will have their work cut out in facing Pakistan’s pace battery.

#4 The spinners are no pushovers either

Pakistan’s strength in bowling doesn’t end with their fast bowlers and that’s where their variety with the ball comes to the fore. The middle overs are mostly handled by the spinners and Pakistan have quite a few of them to strangle the batsmen during crunch moments of an encounter.

They have a left-arm orthodox spinner in Imad Wasim, a right-arm wrist spinner in Shadab Khan, who had an astonishing debut against West Indies, and there’s also a couple of part-time spinners in Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik to chip in with vital overs.

It backs the fact that even in the spin department, the bowling isn’t one dimensional and it possesses several variations to disturb the momentum of the batsman.

#3 A reliable and experienced middle-order

