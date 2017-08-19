5 reasons why ODI series vs Sri Lanka is crucial for the Indian team

The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is a low-profile assignment as the Sri Lankan team is struggling in all departments and have little hope to take inspiration from.
The Indian team management has rested several key players for this series and is considering these games as a match-practice for youngsters
However, this five match series can be a crucial assignment for team India as the preparations for the 2019 world cup have begun. This series can help India solve some key issues and also offers them a chance to experiment with their options.
Take a look at the five reasons why this ODI series against Sri Lanks is crucial for team India.
#5. The litmus test of a Yuvraj-less middle order
The fragile middle order has been India's headache in the ODI's. The youngsters like Ambati Rayadu failed to deliver while the experienced campaigners like Suresh Raina have lost their mojo.
The erratic form of MS Dhoni has only added to the worries and hence the team management had to call back Yuvraj Singh who was the backbone of India's batting during the last decade.
However, Yuvraj's return to international cricket hasn't been smooth and the left-hander often looked scratchy in the middle. Hence, the selectors have again gone back to Manish Pandey who scored heavy runs in the domestic circuit in the last one year.
But leaving Yuvraj out of the team is a massive gamble because without him, the middle order looks highly inexperienced and vulnerable. Although the Sri Lanka series is a low-profile assignment, it will surely be a litmus test of India's young middle order.
#4. Perfect match-practice for second string pacers
The rest to Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami means India's second string pacers will get a chance to prove their mettle in this ODI series.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who started as a swing-only bowler, has worked on his accuracy and has emerged as a fine death overs bowler. Although he has been impressive in IPL for the last two years, he still hasn't been effectively tested in ODIs. In the absence of strike pacers, Bhuvaneshwar will certainly have a major role to play and his bowling skills will be tested in Sri Lanka.
Shardul Thakur's swift bowling action and control over variations earned him plaudits in domestic cricket. The ODI series against Sri Lanka is the perfect opportunity to check where stands in international cricket.
For the next couple of years, India is set to play mostly overseas matches and hence the playing XI will feature three genuine pacers. For the team management, this ODI tour is the buffer period to get their pace battery in shape before the tougher challenges arrive in the future.
#3. Test for the spinners to step up to the plate
India's current spin department is arguably the most lethal in world cricket. In the form of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, India has the top two ICC Test bowlers and there is plenty of reserved force as well.
However, in the limited overs format, the same spinners have created troubles for the captain in the past. In the Champions trophy, both Jadeja and Ashwin were ineffective. If anything, both looked rusty and leaked runs at crucial stages.
With the 2019 world cup coming closer, India needs an attacking spinner in their ranks who isn't afraid of getting hit for runs and is always looking for wickets.
The Indian squad for the ODI team includes Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal as the options for spinners. Being a leggie, Chahal is automatically a wicket-taking option while Kuldeep's chinaman bowling makes him a dangerous threat. Axar has plenty of international experience and his accurate line and length can make a huge difference.
So, during this ODI series, India can definitely find their main spinner for the 2019 world cup.
#2. Solve the opener's conundrum
For the opener's slot, India is facing the problem of plenty. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have proved their worth on numerous occasions and hence they deserve to be India's first choice opening pair in limited overs format.
However, Ajinkya Rahane, India's most settled batsman in Tests, has improved leaps and bounds in ODI's in the last one year and his performances are hard to neglect. Rahane's batting style can be best exploited when he bats in the top three, but currently, all three spots are occupied.
KL Rahul, India's new batting sensation is one of those few batsmen in this Indian unit, who has performed effectively in all three formats. With nine consecutive Test fifties, he is in tremendous form and making him sit on the benches would be a criminal offense.
This ODI series provides an opportunity for Kohli and Co. to test the caliber of these batsmen and to check how effective they are while batting at different positions.
#1. To check the future of the 'Mahi-way'
MS Dhoni, India's most cherished cricketer of this era is going to through a lean patch. It is evident that his batting has taken some beating and he has lost some of his flair. Nevertheless, he still remains a force to reckon with in the middle order and his mere presence is still a terrifying sight for bowlers.
The perfect analysis of his current form is still difficult to produce and hopefully, this ODI series will clear the doubts over his present batting form.
Dhoni has shown in the past that he seldom announces his intentions in advance and is known to make shocking announcements. With the team management focusing their energies on building the perfect squad for the 2019 world cup, Dhoni's form is a pressing issue for India.
The most crucial question is whether Dhoni himself thinks he can last till the 2019 world cup or not? The ODI series might help the ex-Indian captain in arriving at some concrete answers and will also provide the team management with a report on Dhoni's current batting form.