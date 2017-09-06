5 reasons why MS Dhoni should step aside from T20Is

​

A decade ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the epitome of a T20 batsman. His power hitting, captaincy, the efficiency with which he finished games and, of course, his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking made him a limited overs and T20 cricket icon.

However, time catches up with all icons eventually and although Dhoni’s performances could be classified as ‘efficient’, he is no longer the player he used to be. Here are 5 reasons why it might just be the right time for him to step aside from the T20 squad.

#1 No longer a power-hitting batsman

At the peak of his powers, MS Dhoni was one of the most feared batsmen in T20 cricket. He could run fielders ragged and then turn the match on its head whenever he wanted with powerful hits to the boundary.

However, it is his reputation that now precedes him and the swashbuckling, calculating batsman who used to win psychological battles against the fielding side is no longer there. Tight chases often fall short and attempts to hit sixes are often foiled just when the team needs the big runs.

In T20 cricket -- a format of the game that depends on very fine margins due to the short duration of the game -- it is not possible for a team to accommodate such a batsman. India needs to think beyond Dhoni, he is no longer the saviour.

#2 Running between the wickets

Now, no one is suggesting that Dhoni has become a slow runner or is unfit, but currently, he is making certain tweaks to his technique that might affect one of his biggest strengths. As ESPN Cricinfo's Siddharth Monga pointed out in a recent article, Dhoni is now batting with heavier pads which have one fewer strap and allows him to bend the knee properly while making an initial back and across movement.

Heavier pads will almost certainly affect his running between the wickets. His dot ball percentage is on the rise in ODIs and slowly but surely it would seep into his T20 game. Dot balls combined with slower running in T20s is a tough sell. It is about time, Dhoni called it a day in T20s and give it all in the ODI format.

#3 Others waiting in the wings

