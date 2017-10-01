5 reasons why MS Dhoni should not bat at No. 7

​

The decision of the Indian think-tank to send MS Dhoni at No. 7 in the 4th ODI of the ongoing series against Australia has baffled fans and pundits alike. For a batsman of his calibre who has done so much for his nation, and time and again expressed his desire to bat higher up the order towards the end of his career, the decision was nonsensical at best.

Not only was it farcical, but it made little cricketing sense, as the wrong batting order may have cost India the game. Fans instantly expressed their displeasure on social media about the decision, with a few pundits also questioning the move.

The change in batting order was a good experiment but it meant Dhoni was batting out of position. It is something to think about — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2017

If Dhoni’s abilities are to be utilised well, India must find a place for him higher up the order. Here are 5 reasons why Dhoni should not bat at no. 7 for India.

Numbers don't lie

Let’s face it: Dhoni is one of the few batsmen in the current squad who has achieved cult status. With close to 10,000 runs and an astounding average of above 50 in ODIs, Dhoni has been the unlikely legend in the batting department. And these numbers are incredible because they were achieved by someone who, for the most part, batted at no. 6 and 7.

When you have a batsman with close to 10,000 runs approaching the fag end of his career, it is obvious that no. 7 is too low for him in the batting order.

No longer the finisher that he once was

For more than a decade now, MS Dhoni has been the finisher extraordinaire, India’s pride and the envy of the rest of the cricketing world. With five or 10 overs to go and an asking rate of around 10, there would often be a sense of relief when fans saw Dhoni stride in.

Not tension or doubt but sheer relief because you could bank on Dhoni to get the job done. That’s how consistent and remarkable Dhoni has been at the death. The number of matches he has won at the death for India are countless.

But the last few years have clearly witnessed a sharp decline in his finishing prowess. On quite a few occasions, Dhoni has struggled to finish off matches for the side. Moreover, he looks at home when he has time on his hands to expertly play himself in.

