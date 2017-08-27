5 reasons why Mitchell Starc will be missed in Bangladesh

Mitchell Starc has slowly but steadily established himself as the leader of Australia's Test bowling attack in recent times with terrific performances in big games. Since the retirement of Mitchell Johnson, Starc has shouldered a large bulk of Australia's pace bowling attack despite his injury prone body.
Possessing extreme pace and great control, Starc has showcased the potential and talent to rip apart batting line-ups. As Australia embark on a Bangladesh tour after eleven long years, they will be without their strike bowler, who is still recovering from a stress fracture, and though they possess the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, the absence of Starc leaves a huge void in their bowling attack.
Not convinced? Here are five reasons why Australia will miss him Bangladesh.
#5 The first over nemesis
Such has been the impact of Mitchell Starc with the new ball that more often than not, the left-arm seamer has picked up an early wicket in the game. To just leave it at 'early wicket' would be a crime given that Starc has as many as 19 wickets across formats in the first over of an innings in between January 2015 and November 2016.
The numbers include seven Test wickets in 23 matches in the first over, underlying the impact he has had in the format. Against Bangladesh, whose main strength lies in their solid opening stands of late, Starc's ability to create breakthroughs early on would have done a world of good.
#4 The pace factor and searing yorkers
It isn't often that Test bowlers use the yorker as a big weapon. More of a limited-overs tactic, the toe crushers have been one of Starc's best weapons in the format. Capable of constantly touching the 150kmph mark, Starc has used it as a surprise weapon in the format.
The manner in which he builds up towards the yorker has been as important as the execution of the plan itself and this has led to the downfall of quite a few batsmen. The thing with pace through the air is that it is independent of the pitch, and this has helped Starc be quite effective even in subcontinental conditions where fast bowlers usually struggle.
#3 A great exponent of reverse swing
Bowling with the new ball is completely different from bowling with a worn out old ball and teams rarely have bowlers who excel with either. Starc for Australia is one such bowler. His ability to swing the ball late makes him a potent weapon with the new ball, but he also revells with the old cherry in hand.
In Sri Lanka last year, Starc breathed fire with the old ball, coming around the wicket to move the ball away from the right handers. The reverse swing and his ability to change the angle of attack made him quite a difficult proposition even on flat tracks. This quality of Starc will be sorely missed in Bangladesh.
#2 The big hitting role
To add to his multiple abilities with the ball, Starc is an excellent lower order batsman. With a balanced stance at the crease and a sound defence, Starc gets into good positions when batting. He has a perfect follow through and some audacious strokes in his repertoire. Against the spinners, the left-handed batsman has proven to be quite handy as well.
"I enjoy batting, growing up as a kid I was a wicketkeeper, so I'd like to think I can hold a stick and be able to score a few runs if need be. All the bowlers work hard on our batting, we put a bit of emphasis on our tail scoring runs," he had told ESPNCricinfo some time back.
His highest Test score of 99 came in India where he lambasted the spinners with his slog sweep and good looking drives. Against Bangladesh, who pride on their spinners, Starc's ability to counter-attack would have been valuable for the Aussies.
#1 The leader of the pack
Fast bowlers hunt like wolves, in packs. Without the leader, they aren't the same kind of force and it is clear that Starc is Australia's strike bowler. Since Ryan Harris and Mitchell Johnson retired, Starc has allowed Australia to make a seamless transition courtesy his ability to excel as the leader.
His spell in bursts have allowed the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird and James Pattinson to settle down into their own rhythm. Although Hazlewood and Cummins do form a potent pace attack against Bangladesh, Starc's spearheading abilities will be missed. How effective Hazlewood is, with Starc not available to bowl in short spells, remains to be seen.