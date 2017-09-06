5 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah should be included in the Test squad

​

Jasprit Bumrah is currently, one of India's most talented pace bowlers. The fast bowler, who came into the reckoning through the IPL, has already left an indelible mark with his ability. Within a span of two years, Jasprit has grown manifold and has emerged to be Virat Kohli's trump card in the limited overs. The 23-year-old is even impressing many greats of the game including Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

However, Bumrah is yet to make his Test debut for India. There are voices being heard from various quarters asking for Bumrah's inclusion into the Test squad.

So here we give you 5 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah would make a wonderful Test bowler.

#5 Attributes of a champion bowler

Making a debut against the mighty Aussies in their own backyard is certainly not a joke. Bumrah faced the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Steve Smith on his ODI debut at the SCG. In fact, Bumrah wasn't expecting to play the game. However, he ended up with figures of 2 wickets for 40 runs in his quota of 10 overs. This itself speaks volumes about the youngster's character and mental space.

Jasprit is a quick learner and wears a big heart. Even after getting hit for some runs, he doesn't get bogged down and runs in even harder the next time. He is someone who is usually fit and maintains a calm head even in some crunch situations.

For a 23-year-old, Bumrah doesn't get overly carried away with a breakthrough. These are attributes of some great bowlers the game has seen. If he continues to keep learning and maintain his trademark qualities, Bumrah will reach greater heights even in the whites.

#4 India need to groom youngsters

Be it Praveen Kumar, or RP Singh, or Vinay Kumar, or even Pankaj Singh, India have a long list of fast bowlers who could make it big at the international arena. Even though they promised a lot initially, they faded out due to inconsistency or fitness issues. This problem of not having a consistent pace attack pestered the Indians on many tours, especially the overseas tours.

However, India have managed to find a consistent pace attack in the last two years or so. The likes of Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have rekindled the hopes and are doing a decent job. But the pace battery needs to be sufficiently backed up. Giving chances to youngsters like Bumrah will not only expose them to red ball cricket but also make them ready for the future overseas tours. These youngsters need to be properly groomed so as to reap the benefits down the line.

