5 reasons why India need to be wary of Australia

​

Nathan Courter Nile will be key to Australia's chances in the series More

In the recently concluded One-Day International series between India and Australia, the Kangaroos were comprehensively beaten by the hosts by a 4-1 margin. Australia played well in patches, but couldn’t capitalise on the opportunities they got during different stages of the series.

India found themselves in trouble on many occasions but got themselves out of jail through some sterling performances by their bowlers and batsmen. After the ODI series, India will now play a 3-match T20 series against the visitors, which is going to be a different ball-game altogether.

Being the hosts, India start as favourites, but Australia can’t be taken as easy pushovers by any stretch of the imagination. In the article, we take a look at five reasons why India need to be cautious against Steven Smith's troops.

#5 A potent pace attack

Fast-bowlers have always been the major wicket-takers for Australia and provided them with scalps at crucial junctures of a game. Australia also have enough variety in their fast-bowling armoury to make inroads into a potent batting lineup.

In the ODI series, the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins have shown that Australian bowling has the ability to get under the skins of the Indian batsmen. Along with Courter Nile, the Kangaroos also have Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye, which shows promise for Australia as a fast-bowling unit.

All of Courter Nile, Richardson, Behrendorff and Tye have played in the IPL and hence they must also be accustomed to the wickets in India. India have a strong batting lineup, but Australia have the bowling to push them onto the back-foot.

​

#4 A batting-lineup with depth

Australia have the depth in batting to ruffle the Indian bowlers More

On many occasions, teams lose early wickets upfront, which takes the sting out of their batting lineup. This is exactly where depth in a batting lineup comes to the rescue of the team. It not only pulls them out of the precarious position but also guides them to safer shores.

Going into the all-important T-20 series against the hosts, Australia have a lineup which bats deep. The likes of Tye and Courter Nile can’t be classified as proper batsmen, but they are good enough to accumulate handy runs lower down the order.

In order to keep a lid on the Aussie batsmen, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and the spinners have to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The Kangaroos' batting lineup undoubtedly, looks powerful enough to pose a threat to the Indian bowling attack.

Read More