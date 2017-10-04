5 reasons why India need to be wary of Australia

In the recently concluded One-Day International series between India and Australia, the Kangaroos were comprehensively beaten by the hosts by a 4-1 margin. Australia played well in patches, but couldn’t capitalise on the opportunities they got during different stages of the series.
India found themselves in trouble on many occasions but got themselves out of jail through some sterling performances by their bowlers and batsmen. After the ODI series, India will now play a 3-match T20 series against the visitors, which is going to be a different ball-game altogether.
Being the hosts, India start as favourites, but Australia can’t be taken as easy pushovers by any stretch of the imagination. In the article, we take a look at five reasons why India need to be cautious against Steven Smith's troops.
#5 A potent pace attack
Fast-bowlers have always been the major wicket-takers for Australia and provided them with scalps at crucial junctures of a game. Australia also have enough variety in their fast-bowling armoury to make inroads into a potent batting lineup.
In the ODI series, the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins have shown that Australian bowling has the ability to get under the skins of the Indian batsmen. Along with Courter Nile, the Kangaroos also have Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye, which shows promise for Australia as a fast-bowling unit.
All of Courter Nile, Richardson, Behrendorff and Tye have played in the IPL and hence they must also be accustomed to the wickets in India. India have a strong batting lineup, but Australia have the bowling to push them onto the back-foot.
#4 A batting-lineup with depth
On many occasions, teams lose early wickets upfront, which takes the sting out of their batting lineup. This is exactly where depth in a batting lineup comes to the rescue of the team. It not only pulls them out of the precarious position but also guides them to safer shores.
Going into the all-important T-20 series against the hosts, Australia have a lineup which bats deep. The likes of Tye and Courter Nile can’t be classified as proper batsmen, but they are good enough to accumulate handy runs lower down the order.
In order to keep a lid on the Aussie batsmen, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and the spinners have to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The Kangaroos' batting lineup undoubtedly, looks powerful enough to pose a threat to the Indian bowling attack.
#3 Wrist spin of Adam Zampa
Wrist spinners might go for runs, but they can also churn out wickets at any stage of a game. Quite rightly, they are used as attacking options in a bowling lineup. Australia have one in Adam Zampa, who can be pivotal to Australia’s chances of winning the T20 series.
The wrist-spinner didn’t have a memorable outing in the recently concluded ODI series. He was taken to the cleaners by Hardik Pandya in the first ODI after which he was dropped. However, he has the ability to turn things around in the T20 series.
Zampa’s spell of 6/19 still remains to be the best-bowling figures by a spinner in the Indian Premier League. If he hits his straps from the outset, India might be in for some challenging times against the young leggie.
#2 Steven Smith’s experience of captaining a T20 side in India
As a leader, Steven Smith has performed exceptionally well in the Twenty20 format. He was appointed the skipper of the Rising Pune Supergiants team in the most recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League and he led to the final of the event.
He displayed a pro-active approach and rarely allowed oppositions to dictate terms. His leadership skills might come in handy for the Aussies if India are to be toppled in their own backyard. The Australian skipper has also led his side in eight T-20 Internationals, out of which Australia won four.
Captaincy has also helped his batting to a large extent. As a non-captain, he played 22 games and averaged a meagre 14.53. After getting the leadership role, the average has shot up to 34.57 with 90 against England being his top score.
#1 David Warner’s vast experience of playing T20s in India
The characteristics of the pitches in the sub-continent aren’t similar to ones in Australia. Hence at times, it becomes difficult for an Australian batsman to adjust to the playing conditions. It’s more so when he has limited or no experience of playing on slow and low Indian wickets.
It’s for the same reason why David Warner’s presence in the T20 squad holds prominence for Australia. Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Warner has always been a prolific run scorer at the top of the order.
He plays fast-bowlers and spinners with equal efficiency, which makes him a deadly prospect for bowlers in the T20 format. If the left-hander gets going in in the series, then it will be difficult for the Indian bowlers to restrict the swashbuckling opener from New South Wales.