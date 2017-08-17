5 reasons why India should have a specialist T20I side

​

While more and more countries are giving uncapped youngsters a chance and building a specialist T20I outfit, India have been strangely conservative in their selection process and not built a different team for the shortest format of the game.

This is disappointing because not too many youngsters who have been IPL stars have managed to break into the first team to play regular international cricket. But the time seems to be right to try them out because they might pay rich dividends in the long run.

Here are five reasons why India should have a specialist T20I side.

#1 Investing in youth

Investing in youth is a tried and tested formula when it comes to T20 cricket. Like most countries have a relatively young T20I side, India can boast of a more or less similar outfit that competes in ODIs.

The average age of most of the Indian stars by the 2019 World Cup will be above 30. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will be above 30 while Dhoni will be close to 38.

Though there have been some notable exceptions, it is not a mistake to state that T20I is a format where the youngsters rule the roost because of the fast nature of the game. Keeping the future in mind, India should, therefore, give more youngsters a chance to start building an effective T20I outfit.

#2 Repeating the 2007 winning formula

Back in the inaugural edition of the World T20 2007, India stunned the world by lifting the trophy when no one gave them the ghost of a chance. The senior team had been battered and bruised in the previous 50-overs World Cup and the team morale was on an all-time low.

The elder statesmen of the team had all opted out so that without the stellar names, the team was comprised of a pack of youngsters hungry to prove themselves. But that is exactly what proved to be the mantra of success.

The young team comprising the likes of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni played fearless cricket because they had nothing to lose. Which is why it is high time India tried to replicate the winning formula by investing in the youth again who can play a brand of fearless cricket.

​

#3 Finding power-hitters

Where is India's next big power hitter? More

