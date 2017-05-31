5 reasons why India might send a second string squad for West Indies tour

There is plenty of action on the horizon for the Indian team in the 2017/18 season. Almost immediately after the Champions Trophy comes to a conclusion, they are scheduled to play five ODIs and a solitary T20I against West Indies in the Caribbean.

The tour is set to begin on June 23rd and will run until July 9th. The first two ODIs will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad before the caravan moves to Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua for the third and fourth matches. The final ODI, as well as the one-off T20I, are slated to take place at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Here are five reasons why India might send a second string squad for the West Indies tour.

#5 Regulars need a break

The regulars in the team have been playing non-stop for quite some time. Following a long home season in 2016/17 which saw as many as 13 Tests and 11 white ball games, the established players went on to participate in the Indian Premier League for the better part of April and May. For those who play all three formats, the calendar has been a particularly demanding one.

The frontline batsmen and first-choice bowlers need some time to rejuvenate themselves before the grind begins again. According to the Future Tours Program (FTP), India embark on a full tour to Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I after the West Indies trip. A brief break could go a long way in maintaining the intensity for the challenges ahead.

#4 Time to test bench strength

As per the ICC ODI rankings, India’s top two bowlers are Axar Patel (at 11th) and Amit Mishra (at 13th). However, neither of them are playing in the Champions Trophy. Rightly so, the selectors opted for the experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Factoring in the stiff competition for places in the team, the West Indies tour provides a platform to test the bench strength.

Batsmen such as Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey and Ambati Rayudu are seeking chances to showcase their skills. Considering the amount of cricket that India usually plays in every season, it becomes imperative for the team management to hone in on adequate back-ups in every department of the game.

#3 West Indies not a major threat anymore

