5 reasons why India should experiment in the ODI series against Sri Lanka

India registered a comfortable victory in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka and the scales seem to be tipped heavily in favour of the visitors for the rest of the series. The hosts must change something fast and play out of their skins to make it harder for the Indians who have found it way too easy thus far.

Routine victories for India, however, have raised questions about whether they are doing enough to test their bench strength or experiment more in this series. For some argue that there will not be a better opportunity for India given how easily they are winning now.

Here are 5 reasons why India should experiment in this ODI series against Sri Lanka.

#5 Sri Lanka are a weak opposition

Ever since the whitewash in the Test series and the victory by the significant margin in the first ODI, experts have unanimously pointed out the huge difference between the two teams.

Truth be told, the glorious past of Sri Lankan cricket is long behind them and the retirement of their two modern-day legends in Sangakkara and Jayawardene has left gaping holes in the dressing room. This Lankan team, which is in transition, is short on confidence.

With tougher tours coming up, India will not get a better opportunity to experiment. They should take advantage of Sri Lanka’s weaknesses to try out a few new things.

#4 Squad-building for 2019

With a couple of years to go, all teams now are building a squad keeping in mind the 2019 World Cup. If the Indians want to try out new combinations or a couple of new things, now is the time to brainstorm and get the ideas right.

India do have a lot of youngsters who can be tried out keeping in mind the bigger picture. The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have been dropped for the series, while Dhoni, who would be over 38 in 2019, still has some major question marks over his consistency.

Trying out youngsters will help the team to groom them as replacements for the aforementioned stalwarts.

#3 Managing the workload

