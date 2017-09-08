5 reasons why India should continue to experiment in the ODI series against Australia

​

With India having whitewashed Sri Lanka 9-0 across all the three formats, our attention will now turn to the all-important ODI series at home against Australia. Though India are a powerful team at home, this series is expected to be much more keenly contested.

One question that is being raised is whether the culture of experimentation that was taken up for the Lankan tour should be continued or if it should be scrapped against the Aussies as they are a mightier opposition.

Here are 5 reasons why we think that India should continue to experiment in the ODI series against Australia.

#1 Middle order problems persist

Though there’s no doubting India’s top 3 batsmen, it’s from number 4 that the problems start as of now. India’s middle order is largely unstable and despite the 9-0 whitewashing of Sri Lanka, the vulnerabilities of the middle order were exposed time and again.

Many times during the ODI series, the Indian middle order suffered dramatic collapses when put under pressure. So India at the moment face many questions going forward.

Is KL Rahul good enough to be in the future plans as far as ODIs are concerned? Does Kedar Jadhav need to be more consistent? Or is it time to give Ajinkya Rahane more chances or bring back Yuvraj Singh or Suresh Raina?

Only experimentation which involves trying out all possible combinations will help settle these doubts.

#2 Trying out all possible combinations

India, as of now, have a very good bench strength which includes the likes of Ajinkya Rahane who was the highest scorer on the West Indies tour. Apart from that, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina are also waiting for more opportunities.

Among the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and KL Rahul, only two can make it to the final team which necessitates giving everyone more opportunities to decide who makes the final cut. India’s three young spinners have done well on the Lankan tour but the veterans Ashwin and Jadeja will be back now.

Therefore, everyone should be given equal opportunities and new combinations must be tried out to see what is best for the team. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane should be given opportunities as openers as well as in the middle order. Dhawan and Rohit Sharma can be rested on a rotational basis.

In the bowling department, either one of Ashwin or Jadeja should be made to partner the younger spinners on a rotational basis. It is these experiments which will help India to arrive at the best final combination.

