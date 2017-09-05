5 reasons why England look stronger than Australia for the Ashes

Cricket’s longest and biggest rivalry is set to resume in November this year as England embark on a tour to Australia to play the Ashes. England are the current holders of the famous urn having won the last series in 2015 in England (3-2). They have held the upper hand in recent years winning four out of the last five and five out of the last seven Ashes series.
This will be the 70th time these two teams will be facing each other in a Test series and the stakes are generally very high for any Ashes series. It will be a very special Ashes for both Captains Joe Root and Steve Smith as both of them will be captaining their sides for the first time in an Ashes.
Australia might start as favourites by a small margin, but here are a few reasons why England look stronger than the Aussies.
#1 The all-rounders
Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are one of the best all-rounders today. Both of them are impact players and they can take the game away in a matter of few overs with both bat and ball. Stokes' athletic fielding is a big bonus too.
The England all-rounder, who made his debut in Australia in 2013, was the lone shining star in England’s dismal 2013-14 Ashes in Australia, scoring 279 runs (third highest for England) and picking up 15 wickets (second highest for England). He’s in wonderful form as well. In the 6 Tests this year, he’s scored 3 fifties and 2 hundreds and picked up 10 wickets as well.
Moeen Ali also has had a brilliant year thus far has he has averaged 36 with the bat and has picked up 30 wickets (joint-highest for England in Tests this year). He’s provided crucial breakthroughs at important stages of the game.
Both Stokes and Ali give England the X-factor and lend balance which allows England to play an extra bowler or an extra batsman according to the conditions.
#2 England’s middle order
England didn’t have the best of winters when they were in Australia the last time out. Despite boasting an experienced batting line-up (consisting of Cook, Trott, Bell, Pietersen, and Prior in the top 7), they flattered to deceive.
Back in 2013-14, the likes of Root, Bairstow and Stokes were newbies at the international arena. But this time around, things look very different. Root has become one of the best batsmen in Tests, Bairstow has matured and shown responsibility and Stokes is a box-office player. Add to that, the ice-cool Alastair Cook at the top who never looks starved of runs.
And England bat really deep. They have the likes of Ali and Woakes, who are genuine all-rounders. Broad and Roland-Jones are handy lower-order bats. So, England's strength lies in their middle and the lower middle-order, with game-changing players.
#3 Settled bowling combination
There’s not even an iota of doubt on who would be England’s bowling spearheads in the upcoming Ashes. James Anderson and Stuart Broad were leading wicket-takers for England in 2010-11 and 2013-14 Ashes respectively. Both Anderson and Broad look to be in great rhythm. Anderson has picked up 30 wickets at 15.90 in 6 Tests. While Broad has been a bit unlucky but has bowled really well in the 6 games he’s played.
England have good backup seamers as well. Woakes has added that extra yard of pace, Roland-Jones can hit the deck hard and Mark Wood has express and nippy pace. All of them have had a go at some point of time in the home season. Addition to this will be Moeen Ali, who has been relentless with his off-spin and has improved with time.
#4 New England
There’s always been a sense of excitement whenever England have played in the last couple of years. England’s limited-overs style of play has changed, but it has also added new dimensions in their red-ball cricket.
England nowadays play an entertaining, innovative, exciting and aggressive brand of cricket, which has largely helped them in tricky and difficult situations and helps them shift the momentum of the game.
This style of play has drawn criticism but has been really effective (on most occasions) as far as England are concerned. This dynamic style of play has suited England and brought results as well.
#5 Australia’s fragile batting line-up
It is no secret that Australia depend a lot on their captain and vice-captain. It can also be said the Aussies are a touch over-dependent on Steve Smith and David Warner. They generally do the bulk of the scoring. Renshaw has shown grittiness but averages about 37 after 10 Tests. Smith himself is unsure of his batting position and has been revolving around No. 3 and No. 4.
Apart from Smith and Warner, the only other batsman who exudes confidence is Peter Handscomb. The No. 6 position is another which is uncertain. Matthew Wade isn’t guaranteed a place in the XI anymore as he hasn’t performed with the bat for quite a while now.
So, Australia’s batting line-up at present doesn’t instil any sort of fear in the opposition. And with at least 3 positions uncertain in the top 7, wouldn’t it be apt to use the word fragile for Australia’s batting line-up?