5 reasons why Dean Elgar is the perfect replacement for Graeme Smith in Test cricket

Dean Elgar’s Test career got off to the worst possible start when he was dismissed for a king-pair at Perth in 2012. Nevertheless, slowly but surely, his career started to take a positive turn and he is currently a vital component of the South African Test team.
Graeme Smith, during his playing days, was an epitome of hard-work and dedication. He displayed determination and grit to succeed at the highest level. Opening the batting for South Africa for several years, he performed exceptionally for them.
While South Africa have struggled to find a player of his class, Dean Elgar has put himself in contention as an apt replacement of the former Proteas captain. In this article, we take an insight into the reasons behind it.
#5 A price tag on his wicket
For a batsman to succeed in Test cricket, it’s imperative for him to survive at the crease for long periods and not get carried away. In an era of slam-bang cricket, batsmen generally tend to throw their wickets away, going for rash strokes.
Dean Elgar has shown patience while batting and has always valued his wicket, which is of prime importance to be considered as a dependable part of a batting line-up. In the domestic circuit he has plied his trade for many years and has carried forward all his experience in international cricket.
He might have a strike of 45.67 in Test cricket, which is considered to be a little below par in today’s version of Test cricket. However, that doesn’t stop him from adding valuable runs on the board for his side.
#4 Ability to wear down a new-ball attack
Playing out the new ball is a foremost task for an opening batsman. It’s not every time that batsmen get to play on flat wickets where they can afford to play the ball on the up. Sometimes, the pitches have green grass and wide cracks, which assist fast bowlers and spin bowlers respectively.
Elgar has played pretty efficiently in alien conditions and has steadily developed himself into a sturdy force with the bat in Test cricket. He doesn’t mind putting his head down and take South Africa off to healthy starts in the most challenging version of the sport.
While opposition bowlers look to make early inroads into the Proteas batting line-up, the left-handed batsman stands tall and takes the sheen off the new ball.
#3 Consistency being his strength
Cricket is a dynamic sport with consistent performances being a crucial element of the game. While the competition is cut throat, there’s hardly any room for complacency. Despite the rivalry, Dean Elgar has strengthened his position in the national team with the passage of time.
In 38 Test matches, Elgar has notched up 8 centuries and 8 half-centuries, which have manifested the consistency level of the Welkom-born player. Often, he perished for low scores, but he didn’t allow them to bog him down.
Provided he replicates the quality of cricket he has displayed till now for South Africa in the upcoming years, he can be deemed to be one of the greats to have played the game for South Africa at the highest level.
#2 Focus
As a batsman, it’s always important not to lose focus from the game and carry on with the work on the field. Often it happens that teams are up for a daunting task and things are falling apart for the batting side, which can have a disconsolate effect on the batsman.
In the third test of South Africa’s tour of England, South Africa were set a mammoth target of 492 runs. The Proteas lost wickets in heaps and stumbled at various stages of their second innings. However, Dean Elgar went on his merry way and stitched together a spectacular knock.
Without much fuss, he kept on creaming the English bowlers across the entire circumference of the ground while other batsmen found it difficult to adjust to the conditions. With a calm and composed temperament, he racked up his eighth Test century.
#1 Solid technique with the willow
In order to score runs on a regular basis and in different conditions, a batsman needs to possess a sound technique. A technical glitch might look minor on the face of it, but it can lead to a batsman’s dismissal on several occasions.
With over 10,000 runs in the first-class cricket arena, he has served gracefully for the sides he has represented with the passage of time. Even in his List A and T20 career, he has an average of 42.33 and 37.20 respectively.
South Africa have quite a few cricketing assignments in the upcoming weeks and Elgar’s prowess with the bat will need to come to the fore if the Proteas have to string together decent shows.