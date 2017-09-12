5 reasons why cricket can be excited about Mehidy Hasan

​

Bangladesh now have a fine crop of young players who have lifted the team to a new level over the past two years or so and one of the most eye-catching players to have emerged from that period is spin bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan, who made his debut last year against England.

In his very first series, he had the English batsmen in knots as Bangladesh famously came from behind to draw the two-Test series 1-1. So, let’s take a look at why cricket fans can be excited about the emergence of Mehidy Hasan.

#1 Uncomplicated action, does the basics right

Young spin bowlers often try too many things and end up bowling too many poor deliveries, that are invariably punished by international batsmen. That has been the undoing of many a young gifted spinner but in that regard, Mehidy is a refreshingly uncomplicated bowler and keeps things simple, while bowling to his strengths at most times.

Starting from his bowling action to his delivery stride, Hasan’s virtues as a bowler hinge on simplicity. As Bangladesh cricket writer Mohammad Isam says, he has a ‘quiet action where he trundles to the wicket before giving a slight leap before rotating his upper body. It is a beautifully simple action that has yielded him many wickets’.

In addition to that, Hasan is always ‘at the batsman’ and hardly ever gives him any respite especially if there is a semblance of assistance from the pitch. However, watching a young bowler getting the basics of off spin bowling right without getting carried away is certainly an exciting prospect for cricket fans of all hues.

#2 He is a thinking bowler

In top-level cricket, talent alone does not work for long. Perseverance, hard work and above all, intelligence is incredibly important if a player is to really shine at the international level. Mehidy Hasan has that in abundance and one of his core strengths is identifying a batsman’s weakness and plugging away at it.

Case in point being his strategy against Australian captain and number 1 Test batsman Steve Smith in the recently-concluded 2-match Test series. Players like Smith do not have many weaknesses but a chink in his armour was exposed by Ravichandran Ashwin earlier this year, in the final Test of the India-Australia Test series. Ashwin bowled from around the wicket to stifle Smith’s run-making abilities and eventually brought about his downfall.

