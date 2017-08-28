5 reasons why Ben Stokes will be England's key player in the Ashes

​

The oldest rivalry in cricket is all set to begin this November. England will be touring Australia later this year to play the Ashes. The Ashes is perhaps the most prestigious trophy for which both these teams compete. Currently, England are the defending champions and will be up for a stern challenge when they face Australia down.

The English team recently defeated South Africa and will be riding high on confidence under their new skipper, Joe Root. However, this time, they'll be up against the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins among others. England will have to bring their 'A' game to the fore in order to challenge the Kangaroos.

One player who will play a major part is Ben Stokes. Stokes has been a revelation with his extraordinary all-round ability and let's take a look at 5 reasons that make him England's gun player in this year's Ashes.

#5 England's new vice-captain

The flamboyant all-rounder is the new vice captain of the English side in whites. Ben Stokes can not only be of great help to Joe Root in providing help in captaining the side but also might get the opportunity to lead the side in Root's absence if required. Ben's aggressive mindset will do a great deal in his way of devising plans for the Aussies.

Apart from the above, there's been a new stride in Stokes' game ever since he's been given the responsibility. In the series against South Africa and even in the ongoing series against West Indies, he seems to be thriving in the new role.

The all-rounder is someone who likes facing challenges. This could be an ominous sign for the Aussies as Stokes might just be the player who ups his game when additional responsibility is added.

#4 England's answer to the Aussie sledging

We all know how intense a rivalry it will be when the two nations face off in the Ashes. The emotions on both sides are generally high and sparks are bound to fly. There have been many incidents in the past where the players were involved in some heated exchanges in the middle. From the Chappell-Botham rivalry to the Warne-Pietersen face off, Ashes has seen it all.

This year's Ashes also promises some mouth-watering clashes with both sides boasting of some highly competitive players. Ben Stokes from England might be the one to face off with the Aussies this time around.

