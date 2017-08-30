5 reasons why Axar Patel should always be played ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs

​

Ravindra Jadeja may be India’s premier bowler and all-rounder in Test cricket. No one can question his place in the Test squad as he is at the top of the ICC bowler's rankings and second on the all-rounder’s ranking in the longest format of the sport. However, when it comes to playing the shorter formats, he is not even close to being the same player as he is in the longer form.

A lot of times we have seen his bowling getting belted in ODIs. At times he is pretty one-dimensional and predictable as a bowler. He continuously keeps bowling at one pace and doesn’t change his line and length much. There is a much better option and a like for like replacement for him in Axar Patel to field in the ODI squad. Axar is a better bet than Jadeja in ODIs in many ways. Let us have a look at the five reasons why Axar should always be played ahead of Jadeja in ODIs.

#1 Varies his pace, line and length better than Jadeja

Jadeja is the kind of bowler who keeps bowling at a consistent line and length and that too without any pace variation. However, Axar has subtle variations in pace and flight. Moreover, he keeps changing his line and length at regular intervals and makes it hard for the batsmen to play him.

Variation in pace and flight is an important aspect for a spinner. Jadeja often bowls flat whenever he goes for a few runs. He is hesitant to give the ball air and flight. Axar, on the other hand, is not afraid to experiment with his bowling even when he gets belted for runs. He is a thinking bowler and believes in variations as the key to success in his bowling.

#2 Better Wicket taking ability

