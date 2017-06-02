5 reasons why Australia can win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Australia may not be the No.1 ranked ODI side in the world going into the Champions Trophy, but there is little doubt of teams taking Steve Smith's side lightly. The only team to have won the Champions Trophy outright twice will be looking to become the first team to win three titles as they kick off the eighth edition of the tournament.
With a balanced squad that ticks all the boxes, Australia certainly have a lot going for them. Even if their minds might be slightly swayed by the pay disputes that are happening in the background, once the game begins there are few more focussed teams in the world than the reigning World Champions. So there is no doubt that they are one of the favorites to claim the title in England and Wales.
Here are five reasons why Australia can win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:
One-two punch combo of Warner and Smith
Since the start of 2016, there is one player who has completely taken over ODIs by storm. He not only leads the pack in terms of runs scored but also in terms of centuries hit in that period and even came close to breaking a world record in the process.
That man is David Warner, who has been having ODI bowlers for breakfast, lunch and dinner as he has feasted on anything that has been served his way in the last 18 months, especially in ODIs. With the smaller boundaries and the fact that Warner will be operating in the powerplay means that he stands a very good chance of wreaking havoc once again.
While he alone might be enough to take the game away from the opposition, unfortunately, things aren't that easy for Australia's opponents. As they not only have the brute force and innovation of Warner but they also have the ingenuity and the juggernaut that is Steve Smith to contend with. Having two of the top three in sublime form ahead of the tournament makes for the ideal recipe for success.
Fast bowling quartet
Although Adam Zampa has been one of the most effective spinners in world cricket over the last 18 months, which is reflected in his tally of ODI wickets, there is a very strong possibility that the leg spinner might not play a great deal in the Champions Trophy.
Why would you drop a wrist spinner who has proven to be successful on pitches that are unlikely to help the bowlers a great deal? Australia's answer to this, simple, a fast bowling quartet. West Indies were the last side to have a genuinely great, fiery, fast bowling cartel and Australia now plan to replicate their success with four pacers of their own.
Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are in the top five when it comes to the ICC Rankings for ODI bowlers, so they are certainties in that four. Pat Cummins, who struggled with injury, has made a brilliant comeback in the last 18 months both in the domestic and international circuit and is capable of bowling in excess of 150 kmph consistently.
And the fourth is a toss-up between James Pattinson, who has been drafted into the side, with the sole purpose of trying a quartet or John Hastings, who has been one of Australia's most consistent bowlers since the 2015 World Cup when he hasn't been injured.
Incredible batting depth
Australia have David Warner, who is arguably the best ODI batsman in the world at the moment even if rankings don't reflect that. Aaron Finch, who has formed a deadly opening partnership with Warner in both ODIs and T20Is and is capable of taking the game away all by himself. Then we have the captain, Steve Smith at No.3.
That is just the top three, when you consider the fact that they have Chris Lynn aka Lynnsanity to come in at No.4, the destructive Glenn Maxwell and all-rounders in Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis even before you go to Matthew Wade, who is good enough to open the innings but will be batting at No.7, you get an idea of just how strong Australia's batting is.
And that is before even mentioning their bowlers, who are no mugs with the bat either. Mitchell Starc has proven himself to be an explosive lower-order batsman capable of chipping in with crucial runs, both Pat Cummins and John Hastings have the power to clear the fence with ease and even James Pattinson, who is arguably the weakest of the lot, is coming on the back of an impressive domestic season with the bat.
Mitchell Starc's potency
Such is the nature of ODI cricket these days that totals of 300 are no longer daunting and 400 is almost becoming the new 300. When you have batsman carting the bowlers to all corners, rules in favor of them, smaller grounds and bigger bats, the need for bowlers who can win games on their own, becomes even more crucial.
Mitchell Starc is just that. Capable of bowling at the toes or at the head, swinging the ball in or away, bowling with the new ball or the old and swinging the tide in Australia's favor at the start or the death, reversing the opponent's fortunes, Starc has it all. And when you add that he bowls in excess of 150 kmph and is a left-arm fast bowler as well, you have the perfect package.
And that is why, despite the presence of several destructive batsmen, it will be Starc who will be key to Australia's chances. As the leader of the bowling attack, if he gets his side off to a good start, then the batting will have little work to do. Although there is some concerns about his fitness, Australia will be banking on the left-arm seamer to come through with the goods.
Ability to win championships
A crucial part of what it takes to win tournaments is not just the physical ability, having the right skills but also the mental toughness and the ability to execute them under duress. One of the reasons why Australia are never counted out when it comes to major tournaments is because of their ability to win championships and their history of success.
As the only side to win the Champions Trophy outright twice, and the only side to retain their Champions Trophy title, Australia certainly have fond memories of the tournament. And it is not just that, their current squad is largely comprised of players who were part of the 2015 World Cup winning side.
When the crucial situations come, you need experience to fall back on and need to know how to win in those circumstances. Australia not only have the players who have been there and done that but also have a coach in Darren Lehmann who has won the World Cup both as a player and as a coach.