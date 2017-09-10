5 reasons why the Australia series will be a big challenge for India

​

The Indian ODI team More

​

Australia will be touring India to play five ODIs and three T20s from 17 September to 13 October. This much-anticipated series guarantees terrific entertainment for the fans as both the sides are accomplished in the limited overs format.

For, India, this series is highly significant as it allows them the opportunity to fix some of the gaping holes existing in their ODI unit while for Australia, it is a chance to work on their preparations for the 2019 World Cup.

Although India will enjoy the home advantage in this series, the challenge is tough for them and hence the series is anything but a cakewalk.

These five points prove why this Australia series is a great Test for India-

#5. ODI series at home after a long time

Courtesy the 'grand home Test season' where India hosted South Africa, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia for Test matches, the cricket in India, in the last couple of years has been mostly red-ball cricket.

In 2016/17, India hosted only eight ODIs which included a five-match series against England and a three-match series against New Zealand. So far in 2017, India haven't played any ODIs at home. The ICC Champions Trophy was held in England and there were two five-games bilateral series in Sri Lanka and West Indies.

This lack of limited overs cricket in home conditions (only eight ODIs since 2016) can make a vital impact in the ODI series.

All games are day-night matches where aspects like bowling in dew and batting in the flood-lights will come into play. Although Indian bowlers have negotiated the threat of dew throughout their career, the lack of practice might make a difference.

The same can be said about batting in the lights and facing the white-ball which hasn't happened even once so far in this year at home for Indian batsmen. This small issue can create a huge difference in this series.

​

#4. India's issues in the batting order

​

MS Dhoni More

​

Although India reached the finals of the Champions Trophy, the team still has several issues to sort out. The biggest concern is the fragile middle order. There is no confirmation on who will bat at number four.

Yuvraj Singh, who was called back in the ODI team last year to fill this slot, has performed below par and hence is being once again sidelined from the team. Ajinkya Rahane, who has been with the team for a long time, doesn't have the skipper's trust and his statistics at number four aren't all that remarkable.

Read More