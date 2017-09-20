5 reasons why Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should be India's front-line spinners in ODIs

​

With one eye on the 2019 World Cup in England & Wales, the Indian selectors have infused freshness into the ODI team's bowling attack by including the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Even though the selection committee tried to explain the continued omission of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the garb of 'rest', it is quite apparent that they have started looking past the experienced duo following their disappointing performances in recent times.

During the 5-match ODI series in West Indies as well as in Sri Lanka, both Kuldeep and Chahal have made a marked difference to India's bowling attack. Capable of operating in tandem, the duo are rapidly forming a dangerous spin combination in the limited-overs formats.

Here are five reasons why India should persist with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in ODIs.

#5 Exotic style and enterprising variations

Kuldeep Yadav is a rare chinaman exponent in Indian cricketAn element of mystery adds considerable variety to any bowling attack. In Kuldeep Yadav, India have finally unearthed a chinaman exponent.

Those of his ilk are such a rarity at the international level that batsmen often find it difficult to adapt to the exotic style of bowling on display.

The left-arm wrist-spinner can also turn the ball both ways and maintain a sense of stranglehold on most batting lineups.

Meanwhile, Chahal is a typical modern-day leg-spinner. Unlike his more fancied predecessors, the 27-year old does not deceive batsmen by generating surplus flight.

Yet, he has the ability to outbox his opponents by bowling a tight channel and relying on subtle variations. Armed with a googly which is becoming increasingly dangerous, he is tough to get away with.

#4 Finger spinners becoming obsolete now

