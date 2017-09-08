5 reasons Jason Holder is the ideal leader for Windies despite criticism

​

Enter caption More

Their win against England at the Headingley Test showcased the talent and the potential West Indies have. The win also highlighted the work Jason Holder has done in the last couple of years to keep the West Indies team strong during troubling times.

However, despite the dramatic and historic win at Headingley, the criticism against Holder hasn't reduced. Over the years, the West Indies skipper has received flak for his defensive strategies and his soft-spoken nature. Hence, some expect him to be replaced.

The stats, too are against Holder. Eleven defeats in 17 Tests is a poor record and the fact that under Holder, Windies have won only three Tests brings his captaincy under scrutiny.

But given the conditions, the right-arm pacer is the ideal candidate to lead the Caribbean team. Here are five reasons that reveal why Holder is the perfect choice for the captaincy.

#5. A consistent performer

​

Over the years, the quality of the West Indian Test team has degraded. Experienced and skilled players were sidelined due to several different reasons, while the management has failed to find youngsters who are capable of handling the pressure and demands of international cricket.

All these factors have resulted in the creation of a team which is directionless, has little experience and the skills to survive the onslaught of quality teams. The win against England is certainly a promising development, but the fact that they have won only four Tests in the last two decades against teams other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, reveals the poor show by their players.

Amidst such a poor string of performances, Holder's numbers look effective. He averages 29.62 with the bat and 38.31 with the ball. But his seven scores of fifty have arrived when the team was in trouble and his finest bowling performances have been overshadowed as he mostly performs the less glamorous task of keeping the batsmen quiet.

Since his debut in 2014, Holder has remained an essential cog in West Indies' team and has contributed frequently in all departments.

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

#4. Currently the best option

A key question for West Indies team management is, if not Holder then who? To replace Holder, Windies require an able candidate which unfortunately is not present in the current national team. More

In West Indies' squad which is touring England, Devendra Bishoo is the oldest player (31 years old). This lack of experience in the squad makes the case strong for Holder.

Read More