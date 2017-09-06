5 reason why K.L Rahul should always bat in the top three

Before the start of the Sri Lanka series, Virat Kohli -- the Indian skipper -- stressed the importance of experimenting in order to bring forth the best possible combination. He mentioned the same in regards to the upcoming cricket World Cup in 2019 to be hosted by England and Wales.
As a part of the experiment, K.L Rahul was sent in at number four and five on a couple of instances in the series. On both occasions, he failed miserably and flattered to deceive. In Test cricket, he has been a revelation for India at the top of the batting lineup.
In order to make the best out of Rahul’s stupendous talent, he shouldn’t be sent lower than number three in limited overs cricket too. In our article, we take a look at the reasons why Rahul should always be persisted with in the top three
#5 Ability to get big scores
For a top-order batsman, it’s necessary to possess a calm head and also the aptitude to craft an innings. While scoring runs is of prime importance, valuing one's wicket also holds prominence for the growth of a batsman.
K.L Rahul, from being an erratic stroke-maker, transformed himself into a matured batsman with the passage of time. Previously, he used to play rash strokes and throw his wicket away. Now, he puts a price tag on his wicket and takes calculative risks.
It’s pretty evident from his style of batting that he wants to put his head down and score big runs for his team. Batting in the top three will not only help Rahul rack up big scores but will also help India make optimum utilisation of his talent.
#4 Experience of countering the new ball
Playing the new ball may not be everyone’s cup of tea. It’s an art which only a few batsmen can master. It’s not a cakewalk for a batsman when the ball is hard and new and is generating prodigious swing from the wickets.
From the time K.L Rahul made his debut for India, he mostly played at the top of the batting order. He excelled quite a few times as he went on to pile runs on a consistent basis. Albeit he got out for low scores on a few occasions, he played well enough to cement his place in the Indian team.
India should always play him in the top three as he is best suited to play there and also for the reason that he is a specialist top order batsman. His numbers also prove his prowess with the willow at the top of the batting order.
#3 Ability to set the tone at the start
Morning shows the day, as per the saying, a team needs to begin well in order to push its opposition on the back-foot from the word go. In limited overs cricket, a batsman can’t afford to get bogged down, which allows the bowlers to settle into a rhythm and get on top of the batsman.
K.L Rahul prefers to get on with things from the outset and hardly allows the bowlers to dictate terms. Apart from scoring boundaries, Rahul also displays efficiency in turning the strike over when the boundaries are hard to come by.
Rahul is a perfect fit for India in the top three and should never be pushed lower than that in the lineup. His array of strokes is vast enough to disturb any bowler’s line and length.
#2 Doesn’t mind taking on the big guns
For a batsman to succeed, it’s necessary to play the ball and not the bowler, who is delivering the ball. Often it happens that a batsman shows respect to a renowned bowler and plays with utmost caution against them.
Against a lesser known bowler, a batsman tends to be far more innovative and aggressive. For K.L Rahul, it’s about playing the ball on its merit regardless of who the bowler is. It’s an attribute, which makes him a special batsman in international cricket.
Rahul can make an opposition captain put on his thinking cap by taking on their best bowlers with sheer disdain. He is an asset to the Indian team in the top three and should never be demoted in the batting lineup.
#1 Not a typical lower order batsman
In international cricket, the job of a lower-order batsman is generally to go hammer and tongs and play the big muscular strokes. The names of Glenn Maxwell, Shahid Afridi hit the mind when asked about typical lower-order batsmen.
K.L Rahul is way too accomplished a batsman to be deemed as a lower-order pinch hitter. He is more of a classical batsman, who likes to get runs by playing copybook cricket. While playing at the top of the batting order, a batsman needs to be judicious in his choice of strokes.
Rahul developed his game in exactly that manner. The experiment to send Rahul lower down the order might not work as per expectations for Virat Kohli’s men in the long run and he should always be sent in to bat in the top three.