5 reason why K.L Rahul should always bat in the top three

​

K.L Rahul More

Before the start of the Sri Lanka series, Virat Kohli -- the Indian skipper -- stressed the importance of experimenting in order to bring forth the best possible combination. He mentioned the same in regards to the upcoming cricket World Cup in 2019 to be hosted by England and Wales.

As a part of the experiment, K.L Rahul was sent in at number four and five on a couple of instances in the series. On both occasions, he failed miserably and flattered to deceive. In Test cricket, he has been a revelation for India at the top of the batting lineup.

In order to make the best out of Rahul’s stupendous talent, he shouldn’t be sent lower than number three in limited overs cricket too. In our article, we take a look at the reasons why Rahul should always be persisted with in the top three

#5 Ability to get big scores

For a top-order batsman, it’s necessary to possess a calm head and also the aptitude to craft an innings. While scoring runs is of prime importance, valuing one's wicket also holds prominence for the growth of a batsman.

K.L Rahul, from being an erratic stroke-maker, transformed himself into a matured batsman with the passage of time. Previously, he used to play rash strokes and throw his wicket away. Now, he puts a price tag on his wicket and takes calculative risks.

It’s pretty evident from his style of batting that he wants to put his head down and score big runs for his team. Batting in the top three will not only help Rahul rack up big scores but will also help India make optimum utilisation of his talent.

​

#4 Experience of countering the new ball

Rahul has shown great efficiency in playing the new ball More

Playing the new ball may not be everyone’s cup of tea. It’s an art which only a few batsmen can master. It’s not a cakewalk for a batsman when the ball is hard and new and is generating prodigious swing from the wickets.

From the time K.L Rahul made his debut for India, he mostly played at the top of the batting order. He excelled quite a few times as he went on to pile runs on a consistent basis. Albeit he got out for low scores on a few occasions, he played well enough to cement his place in the Indian team.

India should always play him in the top three as he is best suited to play there and also for the reason that he is a specialist top order batsman. His numbers also prove his prowess with the willow at the top of the batting order.

Read More