5 problems Australia should deal with ahead of the Ashes

Australia are scheduled to play their old foes England for the coveted urn later in the year. They would want to have a settled side going into such a prestigious and crucial test series. But the loss at Mirpur to Bangladesh is not good a omen with some old problems resurfacing for the Aussies.

Australia have a rather dubious and uneventful record in the subcontinent where they have managed to win only two out of their last 24 test matches. Some serious cause for concern and a record they would want to improve for sure.

But considering the fact that the Aussies play on home soil in a bid to regain the Ashes, inability to win games in Asian conditions is not of huge concern keeping the Ashes in mind. Although there are other areas where Australia need to work on before their Ashes campaign starts.

Here are 5 problems for Australia before their Ashes:

#5 Matthew Wade's patchy form

Post the retirement of Brad Haddin, the Aussies went for Peter Nevill as their wicket keeper. A very good, agile and solid wicket keeper even in sub-continent conditions, Nevill was unable to add much value as a batsman which meant he was eventually dropped from the team.

They then opted for Matthew Wade who is known more for his batting skills than his ability behind the stumps. Wade, since donning the gloves for the test team, has not justified his selection. His batting form has been woeful since last November and he hasn't really been an improvement on Nevill.

He averages 31.14 in 20 tests which can be much better and also his glove work in Sri Lanka or India has come under the scanner as he has missed a few routine chances. From a technical perspective, the backing Wade is getting is a bit baffling as he has not justified his position as a batsman-wicket keeper yet.

This series against Bangladesh gives him the right opportunity to prove that he is the right choice as the wicket-keeper. Wade has been useful in the shorter formats of the game, but is yet to arrive in Test cricket. If he still looks scratchy in this series too, is it worth bringing back Peter Nevill?

Nevill may not have contributed with the bat that consistently, but as a wicket-keeper going in to the Ashes, the selectors should consider going with him as he is much more dependable behind the stumps.

#4 The batting must step up, too much dependency on Warner-Smith duo

