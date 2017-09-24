5 pre-match rituals of great cricketers

​

Only the finest cricketers that a nation produces eventually make the step up to the national team and as such, most of those cricketers are gifted. Even so, plenty of them have their set of superstitions and pre-match rituals that allow them to get 'in the zone' when the actual match starts.

One would expect great cricketers to be quite unwilling to perform specific pre-match rituals that might border on superstition but many of the top cricketers of the present and the past have had their quirky rituals.

This article looks at some of the pre-match rituals of cricketers from the past and present and how it allowed them to perform better, despite being rather non-cricketing in nature.

#5 Rohit Sharma

When you watch Rohit Sharma bat, his elegant style and unhurried nature would make you feel that he is not someone who is overtly bogged down by pre-match rituals. However, contrary to what many may believe, Rohit does indeed have pre-match rituals and during a question and answer session that was broadcast on YouTube, the player opened up about his routines ahead of a game.

On matchday morning, Rohit ensures that he starts the day with a cup of coffee, but the most important ritual for him is to call his wife before the team meeting or just before the game. He also revealed that his wife is also superstitious. Perhaps Rohit believes that his better half would also be less nervous if he performs the ritual ahead of every game.

#4 Steve Smith

Australian captain Steve Smith may have entered the national team as a leg-spinner but over the years, he has become his side's premier batsman across formats and is currently ranked number 1 in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Smith too has his own share of pre-match rituals that he has performed throughout his life as a cricketer and those little quirks have probably helped him when he has gone out to bat against some of the best bowlers in the world.

In an interview with Australian GQ, Smith spoke about his pre-match rituals and what helps him get 'in the zone' before a game. When asked about his pre-match rituals, he replied, “Everyone has their own pre-game ritual, but I like to get to the ground early and have a good hit in the nets before play starts, to get a feel for the conditions. We then have our on-field warm-ups and get ourselves mentally prepared for the day ahead.”

