5 possible replacements for Gary Ballance in the future

Zimbabwe born English cricketer Gary Ballance has been disappointing for England in his Test career. There’s no doubting his talent, but somehow he couldn’t substantiate his potential with consistent performances with the willow.
He has four centuries to his name, the last of which came in April 2015 against the West Indies. Since then, in 14 games, he has managed only 637 at a dismal average of 24.50. If Ballance’s poor run continues, then England might be forced to search for a long-term replacement.
Here are five players, England can look up to in case Ballance’s inconsistent run of form continues.
#5 Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan recently made his international debut for England in Tests and T20Is against South Africa. He was included in the English side on the back of some sterling performances in the domestic first-class tournament, playing for Middlesex.
With 144 first class games under his belt, the Roehampton-born left-handed batsman has been one of the more experienced cricketers going around in English cricket. He has also piled up nearly 8500 runs in first class cricket, with 182 being his highest score.
In the Specsavers County Championship, Malan has shown excellent form, notching up 425 runs in 6 games at a healthy average of 42.50. He also has a century and a couple of half-centuries to his name in the tournament.
#4 Nick Browne
Nick Browne has been a success story for Essex in the domestic circuit. He is predominantly a top-order batsman who likes to bat for long periods. At 26 years of age, Browne is pretty young and can be a handy prospect for English cricket, going into the future.
He has played 59 first-class games till date and has racked up close of 4000 runs at a healthy average of 45.56. To add to this, he has as many as 13 tons to go with his 15 half-centuries. His top score of 255 came against Middlesex in the 2016 edition of the County season.
In the current edition of the Specsavers County Championship, Browne has scored a staggering 659 runs in 9 games. His top score came against Middlesex as he compiled together a knock of 211 at Chelmsford.
#3 Jimmy Adams
Jimmy Adams, the charismatic Winchester-born left-handed batsman, is a veteran in the English domestic circuit. At the age of 36, he is vastly experienced as a prolific run-scorer and can be a part of the English national team.
He represents Hampshire in County cricket and has piled on over 13,000 runs in a humungous 214 games. Meanwhile he has 23 centuries and 72 half-centuries in first-class cricket. He made his debut way back in 2002 and even after 15 years, he is yet to run out of steam.
In the current season of the Specsavers County Championship, he has been Hampshire’s highest run-getter with 534 runs in 8 games at an average of 48.54. Also, he has a couple of tons with 166 runs against Durham being his top score.
#2 Tom Westley
Yet another experienced cricketer in the English domestic circuit, Tom Westley has been representing the Essex team since 2007. Recently, he played a couple of Tests against South Africa in which he showed touch of class and flair with his stroke-making.
In the first-class level, he has piled on 8172 runs in 143 games at a healthy average of 37.31. With 41 half-centuries and 18 hundreds, the Cambridge-born cricketer has never been short of runs in his illustrious domestic career.
He has been impressive with the willow in the 2017 edition of the Specsavers County Championship as he has scored 478 runs in 8 games at 53.11. His best score was recorded against Hampshire when he scored 111 runs on Day 1.
#1 Rory Burns
Roy Burns has been plying his trade in the County circuit for the past six years. However, playing for Surrey, he has been absolutely brilliant with the bat. He is approaching 27, and still has plenty of cricket left in him.
Provided he continues to perform as per expectations, he has every chance of getting a place in the English Test team. In 87 first-class games, the left-handed batsman has racked up 5919 runs at an average of 42.58 and also has 11 tons to his name.
With 761 runs in 8 games, he has been Surrey’s third-highest run scorer in the Specsavers County Championship. He played a brilliant knock of 219 runs in 423 balls against Hampshire, which eventually turned out to be his highest score of the season.