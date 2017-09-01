5 positives for West Indies after the second Test

​

Shai by name - but not by nature! More

Cricket can be a great leveler. No better example than the second test between England and the Windies at Headingley, Leeds where, stunning everybody, they pulled off a fantastic chase of 322 runs to level the series 1-1.

This is the fifth win away from home for the Windies in tests since 2000 and more importantly, it’s their first win against England in tests in the last seventeen years. Such is the enormity of the achievement witnessed at Headingley, Leeds.

No one gave this team a chance even to draw the second test especially after losing a stunning nineteen wickets on the third day of the first test match and ending up losing the game by an innings and 209 runs.

What such a win does is it brings back some joy for the Windies fans and for a change they can shut down all the negativity coming from the critics as such was their outstanding performance at Leeds.

Here’s looking back at that win by analysing the positives for Windies:

​

Shai Hope

The biggest victory or positive for the Windies was the emergence of young Shai Hope and his arrival on the big stage. Hope showed superb amount of skill, determination, guts and patience in both the innings of the Leeds test match.

Nobody before Hope has scored centuries in both innings of a first class game in the 129 years at this stadium. It’s an astounding achievement where the young 23-year-old has entered the record books.

And what a game, what a stage to create history. The team was getting mocked at from everyone concerned, after their humiliating innings defeat in the first game. The batsmen where called school kids who couldn’t handle the English bowlers.

Amidst all this negativity, Hope scored centuries in both innings. Both times his confidence, elegance and patience was laudable. Against the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moen Ali and Chris Woakes his batting stood out. His confidence was a treat to watch for the viewers.

Shai Hope batted a total of 464 balls in the test match and pleasantly these were his first two centuries for his country. In times were no one gives Windies too much of a chance in tests, they have unearthed a gem in this youngster.

And it was fitting that Hope carried his bat through in the historic chase of 322 runs and ended up being 118 not out. A truly exemplary performance considering the situation of Windies cricket and their first game debacle.

Hopefully, he will keep his head grounded and he can go to achieve more success for the Windies as he has shown the world that he’ no pushover and he’s here to stay for the long run.

​

Stuart Law’s coaching

West Indies coach Stuart Law has done a commendable job More

Read More